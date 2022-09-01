101 gadgets you can’t live without, in the new issue of T3!

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The new issue of T3 is here, offering up truly unmissable tech, from e-ink tablets to chore-busting robots.

Not only have we been blessed with Samsung’s latest crop of folding phones – the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 – but the iPhone 14 is ripening as we speak, ready for Apple’s upcoming launch event. So to celebrate we’ve collected a cornucopia of the 101 freshest gadgets on the market and served them up for your delectation. Whether you’re looking for awesome audio, home-cinema tech or commute-cutting vehicles, we’ve got you covered.

T3 magazine subscription (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) Why subscribe? Discover the gadgets you never knew you needed

In-depth reviews and new tech explanations

Subscribe in print, digital, or a great-value bundle! From $2.62 /mth (opens in new tab) View Deal (opens in new tab)

But there’s a lot more on offer in the latest issue! We explore the tougher, slicker and quicker Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, outline why you shouldn’t miss the super-powered MacBook Air M2, reveal 24 terrific tablets for study, work and gaming, and much more.

Explore more of what you'll find in the issue just below!

Get this issue in our iPad edition (opens in new tab)

Read us on Android phones and tablets (opens in new tab)

Read T3 and 100s of other top mags at Readly (opens in new tab)

What’s inside the latest T3?

In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find: