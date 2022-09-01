101 gadgets you can’t live without, in the new issue of T3!

Must-have tech you cannot miss, including creative gear, top-of-the-range TVs and cutting-edge kitchen kit

The cover of T3 338 featuring the coverline '101 gadgets you can't live without'.
(Image credit: Future)
By T3 Magazine
published

The new issue of T3 is here, offering up truly unmissable tech, from e-ink tablets to chore-busting robots.

Not only have we been blessed with Samsung’s latest crop of folding phones – the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 – but the iPhone 14 is ripening as we speak, ready for Apple’s upcoming launch event. So to celebrate we’ve collected a cornucopia of the 101 freshest gadgets on the market and served them up for your delectation. Whether you’re looking for awesome audio, home-cinema tech or commute-cutting vehicles, we’ve got you covered.

But there’s a lot more on offer in the latest issue! We explore the tougher, slicker and quicker Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, outline why you shouldn’t miss the super-powered MacBook Air M2, reveal 24 terrific tablets for study, work and gaming, and much more.

Explore more of what you'll find in the issue just below!

What’s inside the latest T3?

In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:

  • Samsung Z Fold 4 early verdict – behold, the bold new Galaxy folding phone!
  • MacBook Air M2 rated – sleekly redesigned and blisteringly fast
  • Nothing Phone 1 tested – beneath the hype-grabbing looks and lights, how does it fare?
  • 24 terrific tablets – these skilled slates are the perfect partner for work, study or play
  • Super-slick electric cars – choose the right e-vehicle for you and conquer your range anxiety
  • Sennheiser Momentum 4 reviewed – astounding audio and ANC make these headphones hard to beat
  • Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 5G rated – super-light and packing 5G, this ultrabook is great for work on the go
  • OnePlus 10T reviewed – the smartphone crushes it with a slick screen, punchy CPU and 150W charging
T3.com is one of the UK's leading consumer lifestyle websites and T3 magazine is its print counterpart.

