This new Breitling capsule collection goes big on turquoise

QUICK SUMMARY Breitling has revealed a pair of new Endurance Pro watches in partnership with retailer Watches of Switzerland. The quartz watch has case size options of 38 and 44 mm, and prices starts at £2,850.

Breitling has teamed up with Watches of Switzerland to reveal a pair of new additions to its Endurance Pro collection.

Offered with case sizes of 38mm and 44mm, the chronograph watches pop with a bold black and turquoise colour scheme. Their cases are made from Breitling’s own 'Breitlight' material, which blends carbon fibre with a polymer composite, and both come fitted to a Diver Pro textured rubber strap.

The strap colour, which Breitling calls Aquamarine, is repeated on the crown, subdial hands and seconds hand. It’s certainly an eye-catching colour, but one that I think works well against the more muted blacks and greys of the case and dial. Given the sporty nature of this watch, I’m sure it would look great at the gym, on a run or a bike ride.

(Image credit: Breitling)

With exercise in mind, the watch has 100 metres of water resistance, a stopwatch for measuring to 1/10th of a second, solar compass markings on the bezel and a pulsometer scale on the dial. This can be used with the second hand for measuring the wearer’s pulse.

Both sizes of the watch protect their dial with a sapphire crystal, along with a bidirectional bezel and a black case back with the Watches of Switzerland Group logo. The latter highlights how the watch is only available from the retailer. A key difference between the models, other than their size, is their battery life. The 44mm watch will last approximately two years before it needs a new battery, while the smaller version is expected to run for between three and four years.

The limited-edition watch is driven by a battery-powered quartz movement – or what Breitling calls a “thermocompensated SuperQuartz” movement, which the watchmaker claims makes the Endurance Pro ten times more accurate than a standard quartz. Both the 38 mm and 44 mm versions are COSC-certified chronometers, in a further bid to emphasise their accuracy.

(Image credit: Breitling)

The Endurance Pro can trace its roots back to the Breitling Sprint of the 1970s, which was a watch regarded as a performance chronograph “for the era’s fashion-conscious athletes,” the company says.

Breitling boss Georges Kern said: “This is a watch that was built to swim, bike, run and keep up with you no matter the intensity of your workout”. And, with the rest of us in mind, he added: “Plus, it looks great as a casual sports chronograph.” Good to know it has all bases covered.

The new Breitling Endurance Pro in Aquamarine is priced at £2,850 for the 38mm case and £2,950 for the 44mm. It's available to order now.