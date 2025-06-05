This beautiful new Seiko has a dial made of porcelain
Seiko's latest Presage Classic is a nod to Japanese porcelain
QUICK SUMMARY
Seiko's latest Presage Classic watch has a beautiful dial made from porcelain.
Limited to 1,200 examples and powered by an automatic movement with 72 hours of power reserve, it's priced at £1,650 and comes on a black leather strap.
Seiko has revealed a new member of its Presage Classic watch range, complete with a striking dial inspired by Japanese porcelain.
Limited to 1,200 examples, the watch has been styled to suit both men and women, Seiko says. The warm white dial is made from unglazed, high-temperature-fired porcelain, and is intended to match the original colour of Arita porcelain from Japan.
The striking dial takes inspiration from the discovery of porcelain in the 17th century, in the Japanese town of Arita, north of Nagasaki and on the country’s western coast.
A ridged, circular texture gives the dial a diamond-shaped pattern between its 12 gold indices. The gold colour is repeated on the watch’s hour, minute and second hands, and discreetly in the sticking of the gloss black leather strap.
The watch has a 40.6mm stainless steel case and is powered by Seiko’s in-house 6R51 calibre automatic mechanical movement, with an accuracy of -15/+25 seconds per day and 72 hours of power reserve. That means it’ll keep accurate time, even when not worn for three whole days – a feat recognised by the ‘Automatic 3 days’ inscription on the dial.
The movement, complete with gold-colour rotor, is visible through the exhibition case back, while the dial is protected by a sapphire crystal and water resistance is 100 metres, the Japanese watchmaker says. Limited to 1,200 pieces worldwide, the Seiko Presage Classic Series Unglazed Arita Porcelain – to give the timepiece its full name – is available from 5th June, priced at £1,650.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Alistair is a freelance automotive and technology journalist. He has bylines on esteemed sites such as the BBC, Forbes, TechRadar, and of best of all, T3, where he covers topics ranging from classic cars and men's lifestyle, to smart home technology, phones, electric cars, autonomy, Swiss watches, and much more besides. He is an experienced journalist, writing news, features, interviews and product reviews. If that didn't make him busy enough, he is also the co-host of the AutoChat podcast.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
After its Apple success, accessories ace surprises with all-new Nintendo Switch 2 kit – and I want it all
Belkin has some swish stuff
-
Dolby Audio on open-ear headphones? Shokz’s latest launch changes everything
If you’re after the most refined open-ear sound Shokz has ever produced, the OpenFit 2+ might just be it
-
New Norqain chronograph uses ice cream to remind us what is most important
This colourful chronograph has an important message
-
New Ulysse Nardin Freak is beautiful in blue
Freak by name. Not by nature.
-
New TAG Heuer Aquaracer dive watches show just how pretty they can be
For a diver with style and substance
-
Zenith upgrades its DEFY Extreme Diver with a bold, bright new colour
Zenith debuts two new dive watches that can handle extreme underwater adventures
-
Tissot Seastar Chronograph has scaled down to a perfect new size
Tissot's new Seastar Chronograph has shrunk!
-
Mr Jones Watches’ Eyecon is seriously trippy – but it’s only available for 24-hours!
It’s in the eye of the beholder…
-
What is a quartz watch and how do they work?
They might not be mechanical marvels, but they’re cheap, reliable and highly accurate.
-
Hublot’s new Big Bang watch pays tribute to New York with unusual material
Concrete jungle where Big Bangs are made of…