This beautiful new Seiko has a dial made of porcelain

QUICK SUMMARY Seiko's latest Presage Classic watch has a beautiful dial made from porcelain. Limited to 1,200 examples and powered by an automatic movement with 72 hours of power reserve, it's priced at £1,650 and comes on a black leather strap.

Seiko has revealed a new member of its Presage Classic watch range, complete with a striking dial inspired by Japanese porcelain.

Limited to 1,200 examples, the watch has been styled to suit both men and women, Seiko says. The warm white dial is made from unglazed, high-temperature-fired porcelain, and is intended to match the original colour of Arita porcelain from Japan.

The striking dial takes inspiration from the discovery of porcelain in the 17th century, in the Japanese town of Arita, north of Nagasaki and on the country’s western coast.

A ridged, circular texture gives the dial a diamond-shaped pattern between its 12 gold indices. The gold colour is repeated on the watch’s hour, minute and second hands, and discreetly in the sticking of the gloss black leather strap.

The watch has a 40.6mm stainless steel case and is powered by Seiko’s in-house 6R51 calibre automatic mechanical movement, with an accuracy of -15/+25 seconds per day and 72 hours of power reserve. That means it’ll keep accurate time, even when not worn for three whole days – a feat recognised by the ‘Automatic 3 days’ inscription on the dial.

The movement, complete with gold-colour rotor, is visible through the exhibition case back, while the dial is protected by a sapphire crystal and water resistance is 100 metres, the Japanese watchmaker says. Limited to 1,200 pieces worldwide, the Seiko Presage Classic Series Unglazed Arita Porcelain – to give the timepiece its full name – is available from 5th June, priced at £1,650.