Seiko goes all in with ‘Edo purple’ anniversary watches – and I can’t decide which one I want

QUICK SUMMARY Seiko has launched six new limited edition watches as part of its 145th anniversary celebrations. Expected for October 2026 release, the new watches include Prospex, Astron, 5 Sports and Presage models, and come in an ‘Edo purple’ colour.

Seiko is continuing its 145th anniversary celebrations with its third series of limited edition watches . Within the collection are six new models from X Prospex, Astron, Presage, 5 Sports and Seiko Selection, all featuring ‘Edo purple’ accents on the dials, bezels and straps.

Throughout this year, Seiko has been launching new limited edition timepieces based on its most famous designs but in reimagined colours. The first series was all about gold, while the second series highlighted blue, including the Seiko 145th Anniversary Limited Edition ‘Craftsmanship’ Classic Series Arita Porcelain In Ruri Blue .

For the third series, it’s all about ‘Edo purple’, a traditional Japanese colour that’s evolved from ancient Edo to modern-day Tokyo. The colour is heavily featured in Seiko’s new anniversary designs to commemorate the brand’s beginnings as a Japanese clock and watch repair shop back in 1881.

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Below are all six of Seiko’s new ‘Edo purple’ watches, based on its popular Prospex, Presage, Astron and 5 Sports designs. Purple is my favourite colour so I truly can’t decide which one is my favourite, although you will have to wait until October 2026 to get your hands on them.

Seiko X Prospex Land HBC006J1

(Image credit: Seiko)

Limited to 7,000 pieces, the Seiko X Prospex Land HBC006J1 features a lighter shade of ‘Edo purple’ on its dial. The watch is based on Seiko’s Laurel Alpinist watch, its first sports watch which debuted back in 1959.

Measuring 39.5mm, the Seiko X Prospex Land HBC006J1 has a stainless steel case, with a main crown at three o’clock, and a stop second hand function just below it at four. The dial is relatively simple aside from its date window and bright purple colour. Powered by the 6R55 movement, the watch has 72 hours of power reserve, and is priced at £820.

Seiko X Prospex Speedtimer HBJ005

(Image credit: Seiko)

Another Prospex model, the Seiko X Prospex Speedtimer HBJ005 is powered by its V192 solar movement which gives the watch six months of battery life. As a solar chronograph watch, the Seiko X Prospex Speedtimer HBJ005 is based on Seiko’s popular Speedtimer design, complete with a crown and two pushers on the right side of its 41mm stainless steel case.

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The Seiko X Prospex Speedtimer HBJ005 features a bi-colour bezel with a tachymeter, and it displays a combination of black and purple colouring. The dial has a base purple colour which is overlaid with three black chronograph subdials, a date window between four and five o’clock and a white and gold hour markers.

Limited to 8,000 pieces, the Seiko X Prospex Speedtimer HBJ005 has a small seconds hand, 24-hour hand and a power reserve display. It’s priced at £670.

Seiko Astron HAB0011

(Image credit: Seiko)

Limited to 2,000 pieces, the Seiko Astron HAB0011 is a shift to a darker shade of ‘Edo purple’. The dial features a horizontal pattern with a gradient finish and varying widths on the upper and lower section of the watch. This gives the dial a unique texture and displays different lighter and darker shades of purple.

Sitting in a 43mm titanium case with a ceramic bezel, the Seiko Astron HAB0011 is much more complicated than it initially appears. Powered by a 5X83 GPS solar movement, the watch has up to six months of battery life, and has a GPS signal reception function.

The dial features three chronograph subdials, and a perpetual calendar. It has a dual-time function, including world time and daylight savings, and you can switch between the main dial and subdial with its time transfer function. It also has a power save function, day display and bright gold accents alongside the ‘Edo purple’.

Seiko 5 Sports HDB003

(Image credit: Seiko)

Another darker ‘Edo purple’ shade, the Seiko 5 Sports HDB003 is based on the 5 Sports design. It’s one of the more simpler models, featuring a stop second hand, day/date display and stainless steel 42.5mm case. It’s finished with a three-row stainless steel bracelet, and has a 41 hour power reserve, thanks to its 4R36 movement.

Limited to 9,999 pieces, the Seiko 5 Sports HDB003 is the cheapest model from the new ‘Edo purple’ range at £380.

Seiko Presage Cocktail Time HCB006

(Image credit: Seiko)

The Seiko Presage Cocktail Time HCB006 is inspired by the ‘Edo Murasaki’, an original purple cocktail created in collaboration with Hisashi Kishi, the owner of STAR BAR. It has a deep purple colour on the dial with a subtle sunray pattern that contrasts with silver hour markers, and hands.

A GMT hand is displayed in gold, giving the Seiko Presage Cocktail Time HCB006 a dual time display function. The watch also has a date window at three, and a stop second hand, as well as a 41 hour power reserve from its 4R34 movement. Sitting in a 40.5mm stainless steel case, the Seiko Presage Cocktail Time HCB006 is limited to 6,000 pieces and priced at £520.

Seiko HFL001

(Image credit: Seiko)

Last but certainly not least, the Seiko HFL001 is a digital quartz-powered watch which has an impressive 3 year battery life. Based on the Rotocall which first debuted back in 1982, this watch features a rotary switch that allows wearers to change modes by turning the bezel.

Measuring 37mm, the Seiko HFL001 has a black stainless steel case with a purple aluminium bezel. It’s also packed with features including alarms, timers, auto calendars, dual-time and chronographs, as well as battery life and LED illuminations. The Seiko HFL001 is priced at £560 and limited to 4,000 pieces.