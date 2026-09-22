Panerai’s new Luminor combines a tourbillon, GMT and power reserve indicator in one oversized watch

QUICK SUMMARY Panerai has launched the Luminor Tourbillon PAM01784, featuring a tourbillon and GMT function. Housed in a 47mm case, the Panerai Luminor Tourbillon PAM01784 has an open dial that shows off the hand-wound movement which gives the watch six days of power.

Panerai is adding a new tourbillon to its Luminor collection, and the Luminor Tourbillon PAM01784 might be my favourite yet. The watch combines many historical features of Panerai’s timepieces over the years, and puts the in-house hand-wound movement front and centre – and at the back, too.

Starting with the case, the Panerai Luminor Tourbillon PAM01784 has a large 47mm titanium case. Calling it big is an understatement, but its size contains many different functions, including the movement, GMT function and tourbillon. The case has Panerai’s iconic crown protective bridge on the right, which fully powers the movement with 68 turns of the crown.

The movement is the centrepiece of the watch and can be seen on the open dial and caseback. Powered by the P.2005/T hand-wound calibre movement, the Panerai Luminor Tourbillon PAM01784 is crafted from Grade 5 titanium bridges and plates that are finished in blue.

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The blue of the dial and movement is the first time Panerai has paired the colour with a titanium case. Titanium also gives the watch an extremely light weight, despite its size, and weighs approximately 105g. The movement gives the Panerai Luminor Tourbillon PAM01784 a six-day power reserve, and powers the tourbillon, GMT function and power reserve indicator.

(Image credit: Panerai)

The tourbillon on the Panerai Luminor Tourbillon PAM01784 rotates in thirty seconds on an axis. Its three spring barrels and cage have a hollow central axis, and is where the power reserve display peeks through. The power reserve indicator is made of over 20 components, and is highlighted in orange.

But if you thought a tourbillon, power indicator and movement was a lot on a dial, think again. The Panerai Luminor Tourbillon PAM01784 has a lot up its sleeve, including a true GMT function so you can measure multiple time zones.

The local hour hand can jump forward or backward by an hour without affecting the GMT hand, and is linked to the date. The local time hand can be adjusted while the home time stays visible, and both can blend together when not in use.

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(Image credit: Panerai)

More orange is dotted around the dial, including the GMT, power reserve and AM/PM features, all of which have blue Super-LumiNova to enhance visibility. A small seconds display sits at nine o’clock and features a tourbillon indicator that turns at the same speed as the main tourbillon.

If you look closely at the dial of the Panerai Luminor Tourbillon PAM01784, you can see a grid shape just beneath the exposed movement. This is inspired by the net barriers used by naval vessels. Hour numerals and markers are shown on the rehaut so the movement is the main focus point.