New Metric by Brew Watches helps you time the perfect espresso

QUICK SUMMARY Brew has revealed a set of four new colourways for its 1970s-inspired Metric watch. Priced at £382, they include a section of their 60-second scale to time the perfect espresso. All four models are available now, alongside the existing members of the Metric range.

US watch startup Brew has just added four new colour ways to its Metric collection.

As well as new dial and hand colours, the new models are also treated to a pair of redesigned subdials that cleverly use a pair of round-cornered rectangles to offer a playful alternative to the usual duo of circles.

Further setting the new models apart from the rest of Brew’s Metric range is how the upper push button, the one at the two o’clock position, gets its own pop of colour. Look closely and you’ll notice how the colour of that button matches the central second hand of the chronograph, as well as a portion of the 60-second scale from 25 to 35 seconds.

Why? Well, Brew Watches is living up to its name here. That 10-second portion of the scale is a different colour because 25 to 35 seconds is the ideal extraction time of espresso. According to Brew, anyway. I’m not a coffee drinker so you’ll have to take their word for it.

Either way, I think it’s a lovely piece of design that plays with colours to offer a set of watches that is distinctive without shouting too loudly. My favourite colourway is Burnt Orange, with its black dial, grey and white sub dials, and orange highlights on the upper push button, hands and espresso scale.

Other options include Royal Blue, which mixes blue with yellow; Lumina Yellow, which adds orange and green to the mix too; and Electric Blue, which grabs attention with a pale metallic blue chronograph scale, plus yellow, red and orange details. The latter two are a little busy for my taste, but I’m still glad to see Brew having fun with the Metric, especially since the range kicked off with simpler, more muted black, silver and gold colourways.

Each of the four new models is priced at £382. Like the rest of the Brew Metric range, they have a relatively compact stainless steel case measuring 36 x 41.5 mm, with a 10.75 mm thickness and a sapphire crystal protecting the dial. The 1970s-inspired watch is waterproof to 50 metres and is powered by a hybrid VK68 meca-quartz chronograph movement.