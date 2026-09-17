New Christopher Ward chronograph watch pays homage to the Rolex Daytona

QUICK SUMMARY Christopher Ward has launched the C63 Sealander Chronograph in five stunning colours. With prices starting at £1,895, the Christopher Ward C63 Sealander Chronograph has three chronograph subdials and larger, flatter pushers for easier control.

Has Christopher Ward beaten Rolex at its own game?! Christopher Ward has just launched its new C63 Sealander Chronograph watch , featuring three chronograph counters, large, flat pushers and a slim Light-catcher case – but I can’t decide which one I want.

Christopher Ward updated the C63 Sealander early this year, introducing Automatic and GMT versions, but now, it’s the turn of the chronograph. The watch manufacturer isn’t really known for its chronographs, but I think that’s about to change with this new launch.

If you think the Christopher Ward C63 Sealander Chronograph looks familiar, that’s because it’s inspired by some of the most iconic chronograph timepieces of all time – the Rolex Daytona, TAG Heuer Carrera and OMEGA Speedmaster. In some colours, the C63 Sealander Chronograph looks almost identical to the Daytona, but it’s got some fun features up its sleeve.

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Measuring 41mm, the Christopher Ward C63 Sealander Chronograph sits in a stainless steel, Light-catcher case. It’s extremely slim at just 13.9mm in height, and key details like the bezel and pushers have been given a clever redesign.

(Image credit: Christopher Ward)

Instead of a traditional bezel, the Christopher Ward C63 Sealander Chronograph has a black ceramic insert with a tachymetre scale. The screwdown crown is flanked by two pushers that have been resized. They’re now larger and flatter so they’re easy to use to control the chronographs.

Speaking of, the Christopher Ward C63 Sealander Chronograph has three chronograph subdials – a 30-minute counter at three o’clock, a 12-hour counter at six o’clock and a running seconds counter at nine o’clock. All the subdials are in black which stands out amongst most of the watch’s dial colours, aside from the black version where they almost blend into the background.

The colour options for the Christopher Ward C63 Sealander Chronograph include black, white, pink, sky blue and pistachio. I imagine the white version will be most popular due to its ‘panda’ looks, but the sky blue and pistachio versions are my favourites.

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(Image credit: Christopher Ward)

The dial of the Christopher Ward C63 Sealander Chronograph is completed by hours, minutes and seconds hands, and hour markers. The Christopher Ward logo sits just beneath 12 o’clock and stands out in stainless steel.

Powered by the Sellita calibre SW510-1 movement, the Christopher Ward C63 Sealander Chronograph has a 62-hour power reserve and a frequency of 28,800vph. It can be seen via the exhibition caseback. The watch is finished with a stainless steel bracelet or a rubber strap.