Hands on with the AVI-8 x Airfix Lock Chronograph: pilot watch, no assembly required

One of the beautiful things about loving the best watches is seeing the sheer variety of different models on offer. Everyone is catered for, from those with war chests for pockets, to those who have buttons where their coins should be.

On the latter front, we have my plaything today: the AVI-8 x Airfix Lock Chronograph. We're fans of AVI-8 here at T3, with the brand offering a compelling range of products.

Right off the bat, this model seems like an appealing prospect. These collaborative efforts are often a great way to get a unique looking watch without breaking the bank, and this model is no exception.

Priced at just $250 (approx. £195, AU$382.50), this is a really affordable watch with a lot to offer. Don't think that price point makes it light on specs, either.

The case is crafted from stainless steel, with applied indices on the dial. It uses something called Swiss Newlite for the lume, which I can't profess to have heard of before, but is suitably powerful.

The case itself is a bit of a behemoth though. While the 42mm case diameter and 12mm thickness are just about manageable, a 50mm lug-to-lug width will put off many with smaller wrist dimensions. On my rather dainty wrist, there was quite a lot of overhang, so this is definitely one for the larger-wristed individuals out there.

Inside, you'll find a capable Meca-quartz movement inside. That's a really neat chronograph calibre, which has totally transformed the affordable segment.

Your standard operation is powered by a quartz movement, but the chronograph uses a mechanical operation, meaning you'll still get that really neat sweeping seconds hand. I've used it on the Spinnaker Hull Chronograph and the Brew Metric, and it's a top notch offering.

Enough of the nerdy bits, lets talk design. The watch itself is really good to look at. The dial is black, with red accents and a cream hue to the lumed sections. It's a busy dial, but it doesn't feel unreadable, and the colours are perfectly matched.

All in all, this is a fantastic option for a lot of people. Whether you're an Airfix aficionado, a pilot watch lover – or you just fancy a decent, affordable chronograph, this is for you.