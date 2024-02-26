A Week on the Wrist with the AVI-8 Flyboy Sector 40 Meca-Quartz

Yes, it’s another collaboration. This time, we’re looking at a tie-up between AVI-8, a maker of affordable aviation-inspired timepieces, and a Korean watch YouTube channel called SHW. The result is the Flyboy Sector 40 Meca-Quartz and it’s offered in deep blue and slate grey.

The watch is styled like that of a classic pilot’s timepiece. As such, it majors on simplicity and clarity, with the dial showing only the time and featuring no date window or other complications. The 40 mm stainless steel case has slim lugs, while the steeply domed mineral lens gives the watch a strong vintage vibe.

There’s a unidirectional rotating bezel with second markings around its circumference and which moves with a quality, satisfying click. I’m also a fan of the off-yellow colouring of the hands and hour markers, further emphasising the vintage design and making the watch look like something from the 1940s.

(Image credit: Future)

Both colourways are presented on a matching 20 mm nylon strap with a stainless steel buckle, and both have a bright luminous coating on the rotating bezel as well as the hands and hour markers. Water resistance is 5 ATM (50 metres), so it’s safe to swim and shower with, although the strap will take a little time to dry.

The AVI-8 Flyboy is powered by a meca-quartz movement. This type of movement uses a quartz and battery to keep accurate time without any winding, but also includes some of the gears and and levers of a mechanical movement. The result is a quartz watch that has a sweeping second hand. This adds a nice bit of quality to the watch, although the second hand doesn’t quite sweep with the smoothness of a true mechanical movement.

What’s the AVI-8 Flyboy Sector 40 like to wear?

(Image credit: Future)

Although the 40 mm case and 20 mm strap suggest this watch is on the smaller side (at least compared to many contemporary men’s timepieces), the AVI-8 Flyboy actually wears quite large on the wrist. This is due to the stiffness of the nylon strap and how excess length is intended to be folded over and tucked back into one of the metal loops.

The result is a watch with a NATO aesthetic and a bulkiness that means it’s unlikely to tuck under your shirt or jumper sleeve. I quite like this look, as it means the watch is always on show and the time is always available at a glance, but it might not be for those who desire a more subtle timepiece.

The AVI-8 Flyboy is otherwise light and comfortable. It’s also highly legible, thanks to there being decent contrast between the dial and hands, along with the sector dial design. I like how AVI-8 has resisted the urge to decorate the dial with anything other than its own simple logo. The name of the watch is nowhere to be seen, and not even a single nod to the collaboration with the SHW YouTube channel is visible, on the dial nor the caseback. It’s a design that shows remarkable restraint, and I’m here for it.

(Image credit: Future)

My only reservation is how the strap isn’t perfect for those with small wrists. Although there are plenty of holes for the buckle to fit the smallest of wrists, any excess strap is left to protrude from the top of the strap, above the 12 o’clock position of the case.

This can either be left to stick out untidily (to my eyes, at least), or folded backwards and tucked into the closest metal loop. This works well, and leans in even further to the military aesthetic, but it adds a fair amount of bulk to what is otherwise a fairly compact watch. Those with smaller wrists might want to consider an alternative strap.

Is the AVI-8 Flyboy Sector 40 worth the money?

(Image credit: Future)

At £174, this watch feels like great value for money. It's unashamedly simple, but it’s a watch that carries a strong vintage vibe, from the sector-style dial to the rotating bezel and the nylon strap.

I especially like the relatively compact size and the domed mineral lens that really makes the watch feel like it’s from the 1940s. Adding to the specialness is how just 200 examples of each colour will be made. It looks like the blue model has already sold out at the time of writing, leaving only the grey model left, as reviewed here – so if you want one, you’d better be quick!

Watch collaborations can be tiresome, but I think what works here is the ‘if you know, you know’ aspect to it. I had no idea what the SHW YouTube channel was before this watch arrived, but that doesn’t really matter. I love how this piece looks, have enjoyed wearing it regardless, and I urge you to do the same while you still can.