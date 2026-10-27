Girard-Perregaux reimagines its Three Bridges watch in rose gold with a specially designed movement

In Summary Girard-Perregaux has launched the Laureato Fifty Three Gold Bridges

The watch has a stainless steel case with white gold bezel, and three rose gold bridges on the skeletonised dial

It’s available for £144,000

Ahead of its 160th anniversary which takes place in 2027, Girard-Perregaux is starting the celebrations early with its new Laureato Fifty Three Gold Bridges watch . Based on its iconic Three Bridges design, Girard-Perregaux has reimagined the timepiece in rose gold and with accents of its Laureato watch.

Sitting in a 41mm stainless steel case, the Girard-Perregaux Laureato Fifty Three Gold Bridges introduces the brand’s Laureato-style bezel to a Three Bridges watch for the first time. The bezel has a bold octagonal shape that sits atop a circular ring, and it blends into the steel of the case, crown and integrated bracelet, despite being made from white gold.

The dial of the Girard-Perregaux Laureato Fifty Three Gold Bridges is the real showstopper of the piece. It has a skeletonised dial which shows off the watch’s movement, as well as a self-winding tourbillon at six o’clock. The tourbillon cage has a lyre shape, and is overlapped by three rose gold bridges.

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The rose gold bridges stretch across the entire length of the openworked dial, and are fixed to it with oversized screws on each corner. For more colour, the dial has pink gold hour markers that sit atop the minute track, as well as baton-style hour and minute hands.

(Image credit: Girard-Perregaux)

As seen through the dial and the caseback, the Girard-Perregaux Laureato Fifty Three Gold Bridges is powered by the GP9620 manufacture calibre movement. The movement has been developed exclusively for this watch, and it’s the fourth new movement to be introduced by Girard-Perregaux this year.

As you can see on the watch, the movement is extremely complex, and features a patented platinum micro-rotor, barrel and gear train. Its 418 hand-polished angles have a combination of polished and satin-finished surfaces, and the movement also gives the watch 55 hours of power reserve.

As an anniversary timepiece, the Girard-Perregaux Laureato Fifty Three Gold Bridges is definitely a celebration of the brand’s history and luxury timekeeping. It’ll cost you a fair few bob though, as it’s priced at £144,000.