Dior rounds off Paris Fashion Week with new Dior Grand Soir Automate collections

Dior has just launched three new Dior Grand Soir Automate collections to round off Paris Fashion Week 2025. The three new watches are based on the Miss Dior, Grisgris and Etoile De Monsieur Dior designs, but the dials have been redesigned with new gemstones, icons and couture-inspired accents.

It’s the final day of Paris Fashion Week, and what better way to celebrate than with new Dior watches . Blending timekeeping and jewellery into stunning timepieces, Dior has now unveiled the new additions to its Dior Grand Soir Automate, and I’m obsessed with all of them.

Back in 2023, Dior introduced its first mechanical automatons to the Dior Grand Soir collection. The watches had intricate and gem-studded designs that capture stories from Monsieur Dior’s life and displayed them on the dial. Now in 2025, Dior has expanded the styles and have included more sentimental symbols from the Dior brand into the new watches including the bee, star and lily of the valley.

The three new Dior Grand Soir Automate styles are Miss Dior, Grisgris and Etoile De Monsieur Dior. Starting with the new Miss Dior – which is my personal favourite out of the new launches – the timepieces feature four new aesthetics inspired by couture and two of Monsieur Dior’s dresses.

(Image credit: Dior)

The dial of the Dior Grand Soir Automate Miss Dior watches are made from pink mother of pearl which is overlaid with bees, flowers, precious stones and colourful sequins. At the centre of the dial is a dress sketch – there are two dress options for this watch – and the bezel is adorned with engraved flowers with two bees sitting at nine o’clock and between four and five o’clock.

The Dior Grand Soir Automate Miss Dior is the most beautiful watch I’ve ever seen, and they offer a choice of diamond pave bracelet or a black strap. Two of the styles are limited to just eight pieces while the other two are one-of-a-kind, so sadly, it sounds like I (and you!) won’t be able to get my hands on one.

Next is the Dior Grand Soir Automate Grisgris which is inspired by Dior’s lucky charms or symbols. There are two options available, one with a blue dial and the other with a white dial. Both watches have a heart centrepiece that’s surrounded by Dior icons like the bee, clover, lily of the valley, rose and star. The bezels are studded with diamonds and there’s a pave bracelet model available which is limited to eight pieces.

Finally, the Dior Grand Soir Automate Etoile De Monsieur Dior is another beautiful design that shows off the landscape of Paris. The dial displays 30 Montaigne which has its windows set in gold leaf. The sketch is so intricate and has constellations in the sky and scatterings of diamonds.

Pricing and availability for the new Dior Grand Soir Automate collections haven’t been announced yet, but I expect it’ll be way out of my price range – but a girl can dream!