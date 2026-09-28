Casio’s "cheap and virtually indestructible" digital watch is sold out on the brand's website, but Amazon has a deal on it for under £16

There aren't many watches you can genuinely describe as iconic as Casio's F-91W. The tiny digital watch has been around since 1989, and its basic design has remained essentially unchanged ever since.

Shop all Casio watches on Amazon

Casio itself describes it as both a record-breaking bestseller and one of the most memorable watches in its history, and I wholeheartedly agree. It also happens to be ludicrously cheap on Amazon right now.

Save 20% Casio F-91W: was £19.90 now £15.99 at Amazon The Casio F-91W is a bona fide digital watch icon, with its compact resin case, retro LCD display, stopwatch, alarm and seven-year battery life. At under £16, it’s an absurdly affordable slice of Casio history.

The online retail giant has new examples of the classic black F-91W for £15.99 with free delivery, even though the watch is priced at £19.90 on Casio's UK website. At the time of writing, Casio's own online store was showing the black model as sold out.

That's not an enormous saving in pounds and pence, admittedly, but then we're talking about a watch that already costs less than plenty of replacement smartwatch straps.

The resin case measures just 38.2 x 35.2 x 8.5mm, and the whole watch weighs only 21g. Inside is about as much technology as most people needed from a digital watch several decades ago: time and date, a daily alarm, an LED light and a 1/100-second stopwatch.

There's also basic water resistance and a claimed seven-year battery life (!), so there's very little to maintain or worry about.

Of course, nobody is buying an F-91W because they're desperate for cutting-edge horology. The rectangular case, simple LCD screen and flashes of blue, red and yellow look unmistakably retro, yet somehow haven't gone out of style.

Casio says the F-91W has become a staple worn by people around the world, including famous faces on-screen and off, while the company now sells an entire F-91 family built around that original shape.

The Casio F-91W is currently available from £15.99 on Amazon UK with free delivery. As ever with Amazon marketplace pricing, the price and seller can change quickly, so it's worth checking the listing before buying.