How to watch World's Strongest Man 2024 on your TV

Get ready for lots of shouting, mass and muscle, as World’s Strongest Man is heading back to South California’s Myrtle Beach from May 1st-5th. In its 47th year, the event will see Strongmen from all over the world take part in various challenges that will not only push them to their absolute limits physically, but mentally too.

Last year, Mitchell Hooper (AKA The Moose), took home the prestigious title ‘World’s Strongest Man’ for the first time, four and a half points ahead of Tom Stoltman, who’d won back-to-back in 2021 and 2022.

The Albatross (Stoltman) is no doubt determined to reclaim his title this year and even pulled out of Europe Strongest Man earlier in April to give himself the best possible chance at World’s.

We can’t wait to watch Hooper and Stoltman go head to head this year, as well as seeing other strongman legends on our screens, including Luke Stoltman, Evan Singleton, Oleskii Novikov and more. Here’s how to watch World’s Strongest Man on your TV.

A post shared by SBD World’s Strongest Man (@theworldsstrongestman) A photo posted by on

How to watch World's Strongest Man

Unless you live near Myrtle Beach and can go watch World’s Strongest Man live, you’re going to have to wait a little while for it to hit your TV screen.

If you’re based in the U.S. then, you’re lucky, as you’ll be able to watch World’s Strongest Man via CBS and CBS Sports Network between 28th May and 27th July. All episodes will also be available on Paramount+ (Live).

Those based in the UK, however, aren’t so lucky and will have to wait until Christmas time (we know) when Channel 5 will broadcast the competition. It’s an extremely long time to wait, but, at least you’ll have something to look forward to over the festive period, with the final often being held on New Year's Day.

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can also keep a close eye on the competition via World’s Strongest Man YouTube Channel , which often features plenty of behind the scenes coverage and interviews with athletes.

World's Strongest Man TV schedule

The broadcast schedules for CBS and CBS Sports haven't been released yet, so we'll update this section as soon as they do. But, just to give you a rough idea, last year they began broadcasting World's Strongest Man on 28th May and it ran through until the end of June. For UK audiences, Channel 5 will release their date schedule much later in the year so, again, we'll update this as soon as those are in.