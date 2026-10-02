This Lumie wake up light is the best way to wake up in the morning – and it just got a great price cut
Lumie’s line-up of wake up lights and SAD lamps are on sale ahead of Prime Big Deal Days
If you’re looking for a more natural way to wake up, or you want to add more sunlight into your mornings, then you need a wake up light. I’ve been using a wake up light for almost two years now, and it’s completely changed my morning routine.
Instead of a loud and annoying phone alarm, my wake up light wakes me up gradually by increasing its light to mimic the sun’s rising. Once it’s at its full light and the time I’ve set, it makes gentle nature-inspired sounds to rouse me from sleep in a more relaxing, and less jolting way.
A wake up light brand that I love is Lumie, and ahead of Amazon Prime’s Big Deal Days sale, the Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300 has been given a great price cut.
Shop the Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300 deal
Originally priced at £149, the Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300 is now just £109.99, saving you 26% on this premium wake up light. This might not seem like a huge discount, but Lumie wake up lights are rarely on sale, so this is a great opportunity to snap one up at a cheaper price.
In our Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300 review, we commented that it “wakes you up or sends you off to sleep with its gradually altering light intensity and soothing sounds”. Feature-rich and relaxing, the Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300 is one of the best ways to wake up in the morning.
Get 26% off the Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300 at Amazon. This wake up light offers up to 90 minutes of sunrise or sunset cycles, and uses mixed LEDs to mimic the colours and brightness of sunlight. The display lets you customise everything, from its light dimming to sleep and wake up sounds, and you can even use it as a radio.
While the Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300 is primarily a wake up light, it can also be used as a SAD lamp. As a certified medical device, it’s been proven to help treat SAD – but if you want a SAD-specific gadget, I’d recommend the Lumie Vitamin L.
The Lumie Vitamin L is a slim light therapy box that is medically certified to treat SAD symptoms. Its portable size and weight means you can take it with you and use it on the go, which we found to be extremely useful in our Lumie Vitamin L review.
The Lumie Vitamin L is also on sale ahead of Prime Big Deal Days – more details below.
Get 36% off the Lumie Vitamin L in Amazon’s early Prime Big Deal Days sale. This therapy light produces 10,000 lux at 20cm, and using it for at least 30 minutes a day has been found to help symptoms of SAD and winter blues. It emits rippled diffusing lights using its cool white LEDs which are soothing, soft and comfortable.
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Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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