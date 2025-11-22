The Guinness Draught Nitrosurge device is currently less than £20 in Amazon's Black Friday sale

Finally – something to buy for the person who has everything

Guinness Draught Nitrosurge device
(Image credit: Guinness)
Lizzie Wilmot's avatar
By
published
in Deals

It’s no secret that most of us are using the Black Friday sales to get our Christmas shopping done, and it makes complete sense if you want to save some cash. However, if you’ve got that one family member who’s impossible to buy for, I’m right there with you, and this latest deal might just be the perfect solution.

My dad is just impossible to shop for. If he wants something, he buys it immediately. If I buy him something, it’s usually the wrong size or he already owns it, so most years, I feel like giving up. However, the Guinness Draught Nitrosurge device is one thing I know he definitely doesn’t have – and after seeing the price today, I think I’ve finally cracked his Christmas gift.

Guinness Draught Nitrosurge device
Guinness Draught Nitrosurge device: was £30 now £19 at Amazon

Nitrosurge is a complete, portable pouring experience that uses innovative ultrasonic technology so you can enjoy a beautifully smooth Guinness wherever you are. Now just £19.99, grab yours whilst you still can.

View Deal

The Guinness Nitrosurge device gives you the full, iconic Guinness two-part pour at home using some clever tech. It works exclusively with Guinness Nitrosurge cans and gives you that smooth, pub-quality pint without leaving the house.

All you have to do is it onto the top of the can, hit the power button and pour at a 45-degree angle – stopping halfway to let it settle.

Before you go, check out the rest of our favourite Amazon Black Friday deals!

TOPICS
Lizzie Wilmot
Lizzie Wilmot
Staff Writer, Home

Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.

When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.