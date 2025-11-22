The Guinness Draught Nitrosurge device is currently less than £20 in Amazon's Black Friday sale
Finally – something to buy for the person who has everything
It’s no secret that most of us are using the Black Friday sales to get our Christmas shopping done, and it makes complete sense if you want to save some cash. However, if you’ve got that one family member who’s impossible to buy for, I’m right there with you, and this latest deal might just be the perfect solution.
My dad is just impossible to shop for. If he wants something, he buys it immediately. If I buy him something, it’s usually the wrong size or he already owns it, so most years, I feel like giving up. However, the Guinness Draught Nitrosurge device is one thing I know he definitely doesn’t have – and after seeing the price today, I think I’ve finally cracked his Christmas gift.
It’s been reduced by 33% to just under £20, which is actually the lowest price it’s ever been on Amazon. Take a look:
Nitrosurge is a complete, portable pouring experience that uses innovative ultrasonic technology so you can enjoy a beautifully smooth Guinness wherever you are. Now just £19.99, grab yours whilst you still can.
The Guinness Nitrosurge device gives you the full, iconic Guinness two-part pour at home using some clever tech. It works exclusively with Guinness Nitrosurge cans and gives you that smooth, pub-quality pint without leaving the house.
All you have to do is it onto the top of the can, hit the power button and pour at a 45-degree angle – stopping halfway to let it settle.
