WiZ takes on Philips Hue with its own smart light bars – and they’re much cheaper

QUICK SUMMARY The WiZ Gradient Light Bars use RGBIC technology to create multi-colour light displays and scenes in your home. Positioned horizontally or vertically, the WiZ Gradient Light Bars can be part of your TV and entertainment set-up, and they’re priced at just £54.99.

Smart lighting brand, WiZ is taking on Philips Hue with its very own smart light bars. The WiZ Gradient Light Bars – which originally came out back in May 2025 – offer multi-colour lighting and displays to complete your TV and entertainment set-up – and they’re surprisingly affordable.

The design of the WiZ Gradient Light Bars is similar to one of Philips Hue’s bestselling smart lights , the Philips Hue Play Light Bar. The long bar-like shape lends itself well to backlighting TVs and gaming consoles which is why many brands have created their own versions – even IKEA has launched a similar-looking smart light .

The WiZ Gradient Light Bars come in a two-pack and have a gradient design which allows them to display multiple colours at a time. Using RGBIC technology, the light bars are extremely colourful and bright, and can display different colours, themes and modes that you can design yourself or pick from WiZ’s extensive colour library.

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(Image credit: WiZ)

Measuring 17.1cm in height, 7.4cm in length and 41.3cm in width, the WiZ Gradient Light Bars can be positioned horizontally or vertically to light up a room or behind your TV. The bars offer a 100° rotation so you can widely spread the light and its effects to set the mood in your home.

To sync the WiZ Gradient Light Bars with your TV, you’ll need a HDMI Sync Box. This allows the lights to ‘react’ to your music or streaming to make it feel more immersive. The WiZ Gradient Light Bars are also Matter-certified so you can control them via your smartphone app, and with Alexa, Apple Home and Google Home.

The WiZ Gradient Light Bars are available to buy for £54.99 at select retailers, like Amazon and John Lewis . Depending on what retailer you shop at, you can find the WiZ Gradient Light Bars for less. For example, at John Lewis, you can buy them for £38.49 which is significantly cheaper than the Philips Hue Play Light Bar which starts at £64.99.

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