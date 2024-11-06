Watch out Ring – EZVIZ’s new video doorbell has clear visibility, AI detection and no subscription

QUICK SUMMARY EZVIZ has launched its HP3 Pro video doorbell to the UK market. The EZVIZ HP3 Pro has AI-powered human detection, clear 2K video and it doesn’t require a subscription fee. The EZVIZ HP3 Pro is available for £79.99.

EZVIZ is giving Ring a run for its money with its latest video doorbell. Now finally available on the UK market, the EZVIZ HP3 Pro video doorbell offers crystal clear visibility and video quality, AI-powered human detection and it’s incredibly affordable with no subscription fee required.

To get the most out of your best video doorbell , most brands have their own accompanying apps and subscription tiers. Personally, I love my Ring video doorbell and happily pay for the subscription as it unlocks more features, including saved recordings and Smart Search.

But not everyone wants to pay for a subscription – and if you don’t, the EZVIZ HP3 Pro might be of interest to you. The new EZVIZ HP3 Pro is packed full of video, detection and recording features that won’t cost you any extra.

While the EZVIZ HP3 Pro does come with a paid subscription fee, it’s completely optional and if you choose to not have it, you can still record six minutes of activity a day and store up to six months of video history. You’ll also still receive instant alerts when someone’s at your door and you can interact with them in real-time from anywhere.

(Image credit: EZVIZ)

Aside from its low costs, the EZVIZ HP3 Pro offers 2K video resolution and colour night vision, so you can see precise details even in the dark. The camera also has a viewing distance of up to 20 feet / 6 metres, and a 162° ultra-wide field of view so you can clearly see at all angles.

For better detection and to reduce the likelihood of false alarms, the EZVIZ HP3 Pro has a PIR sensor and a human-shape algorithm that can detect human activity and their movements. It can easily identify between people, pets and vehicles, so you don’t get as many alerts, and the ones you do get are more accurate.

With its AI detection, you can customise the EZVIZ HP3 Pro’s detection zones, so when someone walks into it, you’ll be notified immediately. The EZVIZ HP3 Pro also has a built-in microphone and speaker that offers two-way talk and audio, so you can quickly speak to whoever’s just rung the bell.

