Tapo’s teeny tiny video doorbell might have convinced me to switch to a hardwired model

QUICK SUMMARY Tapo has launched its D130 video doorbell, a hardwired option that’s easy and flexible to install. The Tapo D130 video doorbell has 2K 5MP resolution, a built-in spotlight and 4:3 live view so it doesn’t lose details even when someone stands too close to the camera.

Tapo has launched its latest hardwired video doorbell , and it might have convinced me to switch back to a wired model. Despite its small size and cheap price, the Tapo D130 video doorbell is packed with sensors, cameras and detection, and it could give Blink, its budget-friendly security competitor, a run for its money.

Looking at the Tapo D130 video doorbell , it does feel like we’ve stepped back in time to when video doorbells were still new. Nowadays, the doorbells on the market are smart, wireless and have slim, long designs, but Tapo’s D130 is quite a short and chunky doorbell.

The Tapo D130 may have a teeny tiny size, but it also packs some clever technology under its hood. Its camera has an impressive 2K 5MP resolution and starlight sensor so you don’t miss any details, as well as colour night vision. To enhance visibility and colour, the Tapo D130 has a built-in spotlight so you can see more at night, while also scaring off potential intruders.

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My favourite feature of the Tapo D130 is its head-to-toe views. It offers a 180° ultra-wide diagonal field of view so you can see from the top of your doorframe down to your doorstep. While this isn’t a ‘new’ feature, what I like about it is the Tapo D130 switches to a 4:3 aspect ratio so you can see clear vertical details even when someone is standing too close to your doorbell.

My doorbell often struggles if someone gets too close to the camera, and it makes the footage a little blurry. According to Tapo, the 4:3 live view prevents this which I appreciate.

(Image credit: Tapo)

One thing that may dissuade people from buying the Tapo D130 is that it’s hardwired. However, that shouldn’t put you off as hardwired doorbells are easy to install , and Tapo has made its D130 installation process extremely flexible. It comes with different mounting wedges so you can set up your doorbell wherever you like, and you can manually adjust the wedge to different scenarios and views.

Other notable features of the Tapo D130 is two-way audio, and AI detection which you can access in the Tapo app. It allows the Tapo D130 to recognise people, pets, packages and vehicles, and sends you relevant, real-time notifications when needed.

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Tapo is also a brand that offers subscription-free options for its video doorbells . For the Tapo D130, you can save recorded videos on a microSD card so you don’t have to pay a monthly fee, or you can subscribe to Tapo Care for cloud storage – this is something you will have to pay for.