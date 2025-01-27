Samsung plans to turn SmartThings devices into motion sensors – but I’m not convinced

QUICK SUMMARY
Samsung has announced plans to turn its SmartThings appliances into motion sensors.
With Home AI, Samsung will add ambient sensing to its SmartThings devices to learn your habits and automate activities.
During the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung announced plans to turn its SmartThings appliances into motion sensors. With a continued focus on ‘AI for All’, the SmartThings ecosystem will monitor and gather insights into users' daily habits and automate activities to create a more efficient smart home experience.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked took place last week, and while the event was heavily focused on its new smartphone line-up, Samsung SmartThings users also got some exciting updates. During the event, Samsung announced its Home AI feature, and how it will add ambient sensing to its SmartThings devices and appliances.
For those new to the concept, ambient sensing is a type of technology that uses sensors to detect and gather information within a specific environment. For example, using ambient sensing in your home means your devices can monitor light, temperature, movement and other habits and adjust accordingly based on these factors.
With Home AI, Samsung plans for its SmartThings platform to monitor your daily habits and activities to better understand your needs. From there, SmartThings can adapt to your lifestyle and make changes to your surroundings so your smart home is more streamlined and you don’t have to rely on voice assistants or apps as much.
The SmartThings devices expected to act as motion sensors are its TVs, speakers and refrigerators, as these appliances already have a host of smart features. Acting as motion and sound sensors, these SmartThings devices can gather data and adjust to help you, for example, your TV can use ambient sensing to track your movements and tell you to stand up if you’ve been sitting for too long.
Alongside Home AI, Samsung has also announced a new version of its Map View which now uses generative AI to create a personalised 3D map of your home. Users can now take photos on your phone so SmartThings can better understand your rooms and make automations more personal and natural.
The concept of the SmartThings devices as sensors is definitely interesting, although I’m not completely convinced by it. While it’s handy to have devices around your house that know your routines, I wonder how invasive it might get and how often the devices will make adjustments that maybe aren’t needed.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
One thing that will make users happy is the privacy controls as Home AI is stored locally on your SmartThings hub and network. Home AI is expected to roll out 2025 and potentially in 2026 so Samsung has plenty of time to work on these updates. For more details, see how to start a smart home with Samsung SmartThings.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
-
-
Nothing unveils new phone, but it's not what everyone was expecting
A new Nothing phone surfaces, but this won't be a device you'll be buying anytime soon
By Chris Hall Published
-
Sony's binning Blu-ray, but that won't cut your home cinema choices
Sony is shutting down Blu-ray disc production, but it's not as bad as some have reported
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Wyze security cameras now use AI to describe what they see
Wyze follows in Ring and Arlo’s footsteps with new AI-powered subscription
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Samsung adds AI cooling technology to its fridges to keep food fresher for longer
Samsung’s latest fridge freezers use AI cooling tech to keep food fresh
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Lovehoney launches its AI sexual wellness advisor – but I’m not entirely convinced
Lovehoney offers personalised sexual wellness advice with its new AI assistant
By Emily Cox Published
-
Beko takes on Samsung with its new range of AI-assisted appliances
Beko adds AI enhancements to its appliances, including food recognition technology
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Philips Hue introduces impressive AI feature to smart home devices
It's the second update in two weeks
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Brisk It adds AI to its smart grills to take the guesswork out of barbecuing
Brisk It upgrades its Origin Smart Grills with new AI virtual assistant
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Forget robot lawnmowers, robot gardeners are coming
Do electric sheep dream of androids?
By Andy Sansom Published
-
This clock tells the time by displaying a new poem every minute
The Poem/1 clock uses ChatGPT to compose a rhyming couplet for every minute of every day
By Lizzie Wilmot Published