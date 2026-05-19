Ring’s five-star wired video doorbell is reliable, clear and affordable – and it’s now under £40!

I recently tested the latest version of the Ring Wired Video Doorbell, and I loved it so much that I gave it five stars. It’s easily one of the best wired video doorbells I’ve tried so far, and right now at Amazon, it’s the cheapest it’s ever been.

Shop the Ring Wired Video Doorbell deal

Originally priced at £59.99, the Ring Wired Video Doorbell is now just £39.99, giving you a generous 33% discount off this premium video doorbell.

While some people might consider wired doorbells to be a bit of a faff, they’re what I’d recommend if you want consistent power, and have existing doorbell wiring outside your home. The Ring Wired Video Doorbell is a perfect example of that, and it offers reliable, clear video footage, exceptional two way talk and easy set up.

I gave it five stars in my Ring Wired Video Doorbell review , and commented that “For hardwire security fans, the Ring Wired Video Doorbell ticks all your boxes. It’s easy to install, has impressive video and covers every area of your home.”

Ring Wired Video Doorbell: was £59.99 now £39.99 at Amazon Save £20 on the new Ring Wired Video Doorbell at Amazon. This video doorbell has 2K Retinal vision and six times enhanced zoom so you can see all angles of your home, from head to toe and side to side. It also has Ring’s new doorbell design which is slimmer and sleeker than before.

If you’d prefer a non-wired doorbell, you’re in luck as the newest generation of the Ring Battery Video Doorbell has also been discounted. This doorbell has similar features to the wired model, but it comes with a built-in battery which is easy to recharge with a standard USB-C cable.

Both of these deals come with a 30 day free trial of the Ring Subscription Plan. The Ring app is my favourite part of Ring’s products as it offers live views, handy motion detection features, and AI video descriptions.