Nanoleaf has permanently reduced a number of its smart lights – here's why
The updated prices are available to view now
QUICK SUMMARY
Nanoleaf has launched its SmarterLife Pricing Initiative in order to cuts prices on popular lighting products by nearly 40%. The new pricing is live on its online store and will reach other major retailers soon.
Nanoleaf has launched the SmarterLife Pricing Initiative, permanently reducing the prices of its most popular lighting products by nearly 40%. Despite many brands raising prices or introducing subscription fees, this move is a refreshing change for consumers.
Over the past two years, Nanoleaf has worked closely with its manufacturing and supply chain teams to optimise every aspect of production – streamlining structures to cut costs without compromising the quality and design customers love.
The new SmarterLife Pricing took effect last week and the updated prices are already available on Nanoleaf's online store. The new prices will also roll out to major retailers, including Amazon, over the next few weeks.
“The economic climate has made affordability a key concern for many consumers. At Nanoleaf, we believe that lighting should be an extraordinary everyday experience, not just a luxury,” says Gimmy Chu, Nanoleaf CEO & Co-Founder.
“Innovation and technology has always been at the heart of what we do, so we knew it was imperative that lower prices did not mean lower quality. We’ve had to completely re-optimise our company structures as a whole the past two years, but with our team’s dedication and commitment to achieving this goal, we’re proud to introduce SmarterLife Pricing – making Nanoleaf products more accessible for everyone in our community.”
Take a look at some of the updated prices below:
Create your one-of-a-kind illuminated display with different panel styles and add-ons.
Nanoleaf Elements Hexagons Starter Kit come with everything you need to create your own unique lighting designs.
Let your prized possessions shine with EXPO Smart LED Display Cases that deliver vibrant RGBW lighting along with a full suite of fun and functional smart features.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
