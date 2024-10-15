Echo Dot vs Show vs Pop vs Spot: which Amazon smart speaker should you choose?

When it comes to buying the best smart speaker or display, one of the key brands that pops up time and again is Amazon Echo. Since the launch of its first Echo device in 2015, Amazon’s Echo family has grown significantly, and now includes Dot, Show, Pop and Spot models – but what are they? And which should you choose?

The four devices in question are all smart speakers, although the Echo Show is better known as a smart display, because of its screen. All Echo devices have a lot of similar features and functionalities, but they’re predominantly known for Amazon Alexa, a personal voice assistant that’s built into each Echo model.

Depending on the speaker or display that you choose, you can expect to receive plenty of smart features, including powerful audio, organisation, timers and reminders, and control over other smart devices. But as you’d expect, these features differ from model to model and each device is good for different reasons.

So, which should you choose? Dot or Show? Pop or Spot? Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon Echo devices and which one you should buy for your household.

What is the Echo Dot?

(Image credit: Jonathan Borba / Pexels)

The Echo Dot was first released in 2016, and is a Wi-Fi and Bluetooth smart speaker. It has a circular design with a flat base and is available in charcoal, glacier white and deep sea blue colours. In terms of pricing, the newest generation of the Echo Dot is £54.99 / $49.99.

Predominantly designed to be used as a smart speaker, the Echo Dot has clear and powerful audio, and can be used to listen to music, podcasts and audiobooks. This is made available with its Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and compatibility with Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Audible and other apps.

Aside from playing music, the Echo Dot comes with Alexa, so you can ask it questions, set timers and reminders, and have a casual conversation with it. It can also be used to set routines and control compatible smart home devices, like Philips Hue lights – see our full Echo Dot review for details.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Since its launch, the Echo Dot has seen many generations, with the latest version being the Echo Dot (5th generation) that was released in 2022. In addition to the standard Dot speaker, you can find the Echo Dot Kids, a kid-friendly version of the smart speaker, which comes with parental controls, kids apps and features, and the Echo Dot with Clock – although if it’s an alarm clock you’re looking for, then take a look at the Spot.

What is the Echo Show?

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Echo Show is best described as a smart display, as unlike the Dot or Pop, it has a touchscreen. It has all the Echo Dot features mentioned above, plus you can use it to watch movies, make video calls and it has better access to your smart home controls.

There are four different versions of the Echo Show: 5, 8, 10 and 15. The number depicts the size of the touchscreen, so the Echo Show 5 has a 5-inch display, and so on. Multiple generations have been launched of each Echo Show device, and vary in features. For more details about each specific model, see our Echo Show 5 review , the Echo Show 8 review , the Echo Show 10 review and the Echo Show 15 review .

For more visual information and smart home controls, the Echo Show is what you’d want to choose. Having said that, Amazon released the Echo Hub in 2023, a central hub for smart home devices. It’s not the same as Show or Dot devices, as it’s not a dedicated speaker – instead, you’ll have to link the Hub to other speakers. I’d say that the Echo Show falls in between the Dot and Hub in terms of features, but more on that later.

Prices start at £89.99 / $89.99 for the Echo Show 5 and go up to £259.99 / $249.99 for the Echo Show 10. As of writing, you can only find certified refurbished versions of the Echo 15, and rumours have been circulating that it might be discontinued .

What is the Echo Pop?

(Image credit: Decclan Herald)

The Echo Pop is a Wi-Fi and Bluetooth smart speaker that’s best described as a smaller and more condensed version of the Dot. It has a similar round design but instead of a complete circle, it looks like the Dot has been cut in half. The cheapest Echo device to date, the Echo Pop costs £44.99 / $39.99 and is available in charcoal, glacier white, lavender bloom and midnight teal colours.

As the Echo Pop was launched in 2023, there’s currently only one generation of it. It has similar features to the Echo Dot, including its ability to play music and podcasts, access to Alexa skills and voice commands, and control over smart devices. Where it differs is its audio and size. As discovered in our Echo Pop review , our reviewer found that the sound wasn’t as powerful as the Dot, but its compact size made it ideal for smaller spaces.

What is the Echo Spot?

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

The Echo Spot was originally launched in 2017 before being discontinued in 2019. But Amazon brought the Echo Spot back in 2024 with a different design and functionalities. Available in black or ocean blue, there’s currently only one generation of the Echo Spot and it costs £79.99 / $79.99.

When it was first released in 2017, the Echo Spot had a similar design to the Dot and was packed with Echo Show functions. The 2024 version has a shape like the Echo Pop and it doesn’t have video calling features like the 2017 version used to.

While the Echo Spot can be used as a speaker, it’s best described as a smart alarm clock. Despite its Pop-like design, the Echo Spot has a 2.83-inch touchscreen located on the top half of the device, which displays the time and information, like song titles. The Echo Spot is similar to the Dot and Pop in terms of features, as it can play music, set reminders, timers and routines, and you can ask Alexa to turn off compatible smart lights. See our Echo Spot review for more details.

Dot vs Show vs Pop vs Spot: which one should I buy?

(Image credit: Brandon Romanchuk / Unsplash)

Simply put, if you were to buy an Amazon Echo device, I’d suggest choosing an Echo Dot. It’s one of the best smart speakers on the market today for sound, clarity and power, and with Alexa built-in, it can also be used for automation and control of your smart home devices. While it lacks a screen, the Echo Dot makes up for it in other areas – and considering there are just so many screens nowadays, it’s nice to not have to use one sometimes!

But why might you choose the others? If you’d rather have a display or screen, choose the Echo Show. It has admirable speaker features, and it's also handy for your smart home. Having said that, for more control over your smart home, I’d recommend the Hub but if you want something with both entertainment and smart home features, the Echo Show is what I’d recommend.

The Echo Pop is pretty impressive, and it definitely appeals to those who want a smart device but don’t want a huge amount of functionality. It also has a more petite size so it’s good for smaller homes and rooms. Similarly, if you like the size and features of the Pop but fancy a screen or clock, I’d suggest the Echo Spot. It’s also handy if you want a speaker just for your bedroom and something that can work as an alarm clock to get you up in the morning.