Simba’s debuts coolest, waterproof mattress protectors to date – and you won’t believe the price

QUICK SUMMARY Simba has launched two new mattress protectors, made from TENCEL and bamboo materials. With prices starting at £49, the Simba TripleShield mattress protectors offer waterproof protection and a cooling surface to sleep on.

It seems that Simba is showing no signs of slowing down as the mattress manufacturer has just announced its third product launch in the space of two months. This latest launch features two new mattress protectors that are designed to keep you cool throughout the night while also protecting your mattress from spills and tears.

Simba is expanding its portfolio this year with more sleep accessories, and with a large focus on cooling mattress technology. In March, Simba launched its new cooling mattress topper and in April, it debuted an Amazon-exclusive cooling mattress .

Now, Simba has announced its new TripleShield Mattress Protector, available in two different surface options. With prices starting at £49, the Simba mattress protectors are made from breathable, lightweight materials and work to keep your mattress clean, hygienic and protected – but it’s the cooling properties you should be most excited about.

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First, we have the TripleShield TENCEL Cool Mattress Protector which Simba claims is its coolest, waterproof surface to date. Made from 100% TENCEL, this protector works to draw heat away from the body to regulate your temperature. The material also has a natural cool-to-the-touch feel so if you overheat in the night, this is the option for you.

(Image credit: Simba)

The second protector in the range is the TripleShield Bamboo Mattress Protector which – as you can probably guess – is made from bamboo fibres. This material gives the protector a comfortable, silky feel, and bamboo is naturally moisture-wicking so it’s also great at keeping you cool at night.

Both mattress protectors feature Simba’s TripleShield technology which is a barrier system within the construction that protects against spills, dust, moisture and everyday wear and tear. It blocks spills and liquids at the surface of the protector but still allows air to circulate through it to keep you cool.

Despite the lightweight feel and look, the new Simba mattress protectors are waterproof and the barrier of it is extremely discreet. The protectors don’t add weight to your mattress and once on, it fits securely on mattresses with a depth of up to 40cm.

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