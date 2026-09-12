Lumie’s new wake up light just made it easier to get your child to sleep

QUICK SUMMARY Lumie has launched its Willow children’s light, featuring three Disney-inspired designs. The Lumie Willow acts as a night and wake up light, and includes a 20-minute sunset programme that gradually dims over time.

Lumie has launched its new Willow lamp, specifically designed to help get your children to sleep. Expanding its children’s lights line-up, the Lumie Willow is a nightlight and wake up light in one – and after seeing its fun Disney designs, I wish I had one when I was a kid.

Having covered wellness for years on T3, wake up lights have become my favourite products to try. I have one by my bed and use it every morning as a way to wake up more gradually and naturally, rather than being shocked away by a loud alarm.

Most wake up lights come with sunset cycles to help you wind down in the evening, which has also become a vital part of my evening routine. Lumie’s range of wake up lights have both sunrise and sunset cycles, including its new Lumie Willow which offers calming lighting, gentle cues and sunset programmes for your child.

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According to sleep research, young children are more sensitive to light than adults. If your child uses a nightlight, its brightness and light colours can have an impact on their sleep, so choosing a good bedside lamp can help your child’s sleep quality and quantity.

The Lumie Willow is optimised for sleep, and emits low amounts of blue light to avoid stimulation when your child is meant to be sleeping. The lamp offers low, warm brightness and colours which can be adjusted easily and silently via the circular dial on the lamp’s stand.

As a sunset lamp, the Lumie Willow has a 20-minute gentle sunset programme that dims over time. Not only does this mimic the setting of the sun, but it acts as a natural aid to signal to your child that it’s time to sleep. When the programme ends, the Lumie Willow can either fade to off or fade to a nightlight.

For Disney loving children, the Lumie Willow comes in three designs – The Lion King, Mickey & Friends and Winnie the Pooh. The Lumie Willow is available to buy for £119 at Lumie .