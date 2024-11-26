I tried the TikTok-approved eye roll sleep hack and I’ve never fallen back to sleep quicker

As a self-proclaimed sleep expert, I’m always looking for ways to get a better night’s sleep. Normally, I’m a pretty good sleeper but lately, I’ve been waking up in the middle of the night and finding it really hard to get back to sleep, often lying awake for up to an hour at a time.
So, when I heard of the latest TikTok-approved sleep hack, dubbed the ‘eye roll’ trick, I was definitely intrigued to see if it would actually work or not – and here’s what I found out.
P.S. For a guaranteed good night’s sleep, make sure to upgrade to the best mattress.
What is the eye roll sleep hack?
In a TikTok video by @prettysickheather, she explains the eye roll sleep hack, and how it’s something she and her family has done for years to help them get back to sleep when they wake up in the night.
Pretty Sick Heather explains that “with your eyes closed, look all the way up and then look all the way down.” She then suggests to stop your eyes in the centre before looking over to the left, bringing them back to centre and then looking over to the right.
From there, she says to return to the centre and roll your eyes starting from the top and sweeping down to the bottom, “like a clock”. She does this clockwise for a round before repeating the process anti-clockwise.
@prettysickheather ♬ original sound - Pretty Sick Heather
Finally, she crosses her eyes which makes up one cycle. The TikTok user suggests doing the eye roll sleep hack as soon as you find yourself awake in the night and keep repeating it until you fall back asleep.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
After watching the video, I decided to give the eye roll sleep hack a try when I next woke up in the night. While I can’t accurately say how many cycles it took me, I did find myself falling asleep much quicker than I usually would. My usual hack that I use to get back to sleep is the open-eye sleep hack, but recently, it’s not been helping me as much, so it looks like the eye roll hack might be my new go-to when I have a restless night’s sleep.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
-
-
This Samsung Odyssey OLED monitor deal has to be seen to be believed
49-inch, curved, ultra-wide and OLED – it doesn't get any better than this
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Best coffee machine Black Friday deals LIVE: De'Longhi, Nespresso, Philips, Smeg and more!
Discover the best coffee machine deals tailored just for you
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Eating this fruit before bed can help you sleep better – but expert opinions are divided
TikTok strikes again with its avocado sleep hack – but does it actually work?
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
I tried the Therabody SleepMask and have never felt so relaxed
Therabody’s new SleepMask massages the eyes and promises better sleep
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Best Christmas gifts 2024: wellness, fragrances, grooming and more
If you're struggling to find the perfect gift, you've come to the right place
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
DreamCloud pillow review: great memory foam for side and back sleepers
I tried the DreamCloud pillow with shredded memory foam interior to find out if it could help me sleep soundly...
By Emily Peck Published
-
Best sex toy Christmas gifts 2024: toys for him, her, them and couples
Spice up festivities and spread joy and cheer this year with our guide to gifting sexual wellness
By Katie Nicholls Last updated
-
Philips SmartSleep Wake Up Light review: the most enjoyable way to wake up in the morning
The Philips SmartSleep wake up light exceeds expectations – but you might want a newer edition
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Oura expert reveals 4 tips to manage stress for International Stress Awareness Week
Oura reveals how to manage your stress levels and why not all stress is bad
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Nutritionist reveals top 5 foods you should eat to fight the winter blues
How many of these are included in your diet?
By Lizzie Wilmot Published