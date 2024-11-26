I tried the TikTok-approved eye roll sleep hack and I’ve never fallen back to sleep quicker

As a self-proclaimed sleep expert, I’m always looking for ways to get a better night’s sleep. Normally, I’m a pretty good sleeper but lately, I’ve been waking up in the middle of the night and finding it really hard to get back to sleep, often lying awake for up to an hour at a time.

So, when I heard of the latest TikTok-approved sleep hack , dubbed the ‘eye roll’ trick, I was definitely intrigued to see if it would actually work or not – and here’s what I found out.

P.S. For a guaranteed good night’s sleep, make sure to upgrade to the best mattress .

What is the eye roll sleep hack?

In a TikTok video by @prettysickheather , she explains the eye roll sleep hack, and how it’s something she and her family has done for years to help them get back to sleep when they wake up in the night.

Pretty Sick Heather explains that “with your eyes closed, look all the way up and then look all the way down.” She then suggests to stop your eyes in the centre before looking over to the left, bringing them back to centre and then looking over to the right.

From there, she says to return to the centre and roll your eyes starting from the top and sweeping down to the bottom, “like a clock”. She does this clockwise for a round before repeating the process anti-clockwise.

Finally, she crosses her eyes which makes up one cycle. The TikTok user suggests doing the eye roll sleep hack as soon as you find yourself awake in the night and keep repeating it until you fall back asleep.

After watching the video, I decided to give the eye roll sleep hack a try when I next woke up in the night. While I can’t accurately say how many cycles it took me, I did find myself falling asleep much quicker than I usually would. My usual hack that I use to get back to sleep is the open-eye sleep hack, but recently, it’s not been helping me as much, so it looks like the eye roll hack might be my new go-to when I have a restless night’s sleep.