Expert reveals the reason you feel like you’re getting less sleep in autumn

Shorter days and colder temperatures can often make it a struggle to pull ourselves out of bed each morning. However, studies show there's an actual explanation behind this, and it's not just because you own one of the best duvets.

To find out more, I spoke to Rex Isap, sleep expert and CEO at Happy Beds. Rex explained the science behind the reasons we feel a seasonal slump, leaving many of us struggling to get out of bed.

(Image credit: Miriam Alonso via Pexels: https://www.pexels.com/photo/young-female-sleeping-on-bed-in-morning-7622514/)

Research indicates that during autumn, we spend an additional 30 minutes in REM sleep compared to the warmer months. However, this comes at the cost of 30 minutes less deep sleep, a crucial stage for restorative rest. Deep sleep is essential for repairing the body and boosting the immune system, and lack of deep sleep can make it harder to learn and retain new information.

REM sleep, often called the 'dream cycle', is closely tied to the circadian clock, which may explain why we experience more REM sleep in the darker months. So, whilst you might expect to gain an 'extra hour' of sleep next month when the clocks go back, it's not always as beneficial as it seems.

