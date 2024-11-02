7 tips to help you sleep with a blocked nose

The cold and flu season is in full swing, so it’s fairly likely that you’ll catch a cold or two before the year is up. A blocked nose is one of the most annoying symptoms that comes with a cold, as not only does it make it harder to breathe, but it leaves you feeling congested, ‘bunged up’ and uncomfortable.
But a blocked nose is even worse when it comes to sleeping. Sleeping with a blocked nose means you tend to sleep with your mouth open to compensate for the lack of airflow in the nostrils. This can result in you waking up more throughout the night and leave you with a dry and sore throat the next day – and that’s if you can even fall asleep at all.
So, to help you tackle cold and flu season, here are seven tips to help you sleep better with a blocked nose.
P.S. Don’t forget to check out our guide to the best mattress for the best night’s sleep all year round – even during cold season.
1. Keep your head elevated
To help open your airways and make it easier to breathe with a blocked nose, elevate your head using the best pillows. Lying down can cause mucus to build up in your throat which not only contributes to you struggling to breathe but also makes you cough a lot more. Make sure to stack or elevate your pillow into a gentle incline so you can lie down comfortably, relieve pressure on your sinuses, decrease your congestion and avoid neck and back strain.
2. Try a neti pot
A neti pot is a container that’s used to rinse out mucus from your nasal cavity. It does this using saltwater to avoid irritating your nasal passages and to flush out the detritus and allergens that are blocking your nose. Doing this before bed can help clear your sinuses and help you sleep better. Neti pots are available to buy in pharmacies, but make sure you follow the instructions carefully when using one – you may experience a slight burning or itching sensation after use.
3. Gargle salt water
Great for alleviating a blocked nose and sore throat, gargling salt water might not taste nice but it’s definitely effective. Doing this can draw out excess fluids and thin mucus to help you breathe better and ease any pain you might feel in your throat and nose. To make your own saltwater mixture, simply stir half a teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water before taking small sips and gargling for a few seconds – make sure to spit it out afterwards!
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
4. Have a cup of tea in the evening
Having a cup of tea before bed can be extremely relaxing and get you in the mood for going to bed. If you feel calmer and soothed, you’ll find it easier to fall asleep, even with a blocked nose. But a cup of tea like peppermint or ginger tea can also help soothe a sore throat and the steam can open your airways. See these 7 teas to help you sleep better for more options.
5. Take a hot shower before bed
Similar to the steam from tea, having a hot shower before bed can help thin, loosen and drain the mucus in your nose, making it easier for you to breathe through it. Showering before bed can also be calming and relaxing, so it should help you nod off quicker and easier.
6. Run your dehumidifier
Using the best dehumidifier in your bedroom can make a huge difference to your sleep, especially if you have a blocked nose. A dehumidifier works to clean the air in your room by removing allergens and bacteria, so instead of breathing in unclean air that can worsen and prolong your illness, you’ll inhale clean air instead. It should also help with the moisture in your room which can empty the fluids in your nose.
7. Wear nasal strips
Wearing a nasal strip can increase the airflow to your nasal passage – which is why many people who snore use them. But for blocked noses, nasal strips also come in handy as they alleviate congestion while you sleep, making it easier to breathe.
For more sleep advice during the colder months, check out these 6 tips to help you sleep better with a cold.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
-
-
Technics SC-CX700 Wireless speaker system review: sounding as good as they look
These wireless speakers deliver perfectly balanced sound for a wide range of inputs
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
Think all winter jackets are the same? Adidas’ new MYSHELTER Down Parka is about to change your mind
The brand’s latest release packs serious tech into a sleek silhouette
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Amazon could be making its own smart pillow to combat sleep apnea – but I’m not convinced
Amazon files a patent to make its very own smart pillow
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
This Dyson desk light tracks local daylight and reacts to your surroundings – but it’ll cost you
The Dyson Solarcycle Morph adds extra daylight to your routine
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
7 tips for keeping your home warm without turning the heating on, according to experts
Avoid turning on the heating while keeping your home warm with these expert-approved tips
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Protein Works expands its wellness lineup with two collagen-infused drinks
Both drinks are currently 10% off on the website
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
These Ozlo sleep earbuds have a built-in alarm and audio masking – but they’ll cost you
The brains behind Bose have debuted the most advanced sleep earbuds
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Philips Hue Twilight review: bright, colourful and pricey – but the app is what really shines
The Philips Hue Twilight adds smart controls to your bedside lamp – but can it actually help you wake up naturally?
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
5 things you need to check before using an electric blanket, according to expert
Home safety expert reveals his tips on ensuring your electric blanket is safe to use
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Loop's new sleep-specific earplugs let you finally drown out your snoring partner
Suffering from poor-quality sleep? This latest launch might be the answer
By Lizzie Wilmot Published