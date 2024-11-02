7 tips to help you sleep with a blocked nose

The cold and flu season is in full swing, so it’s fairly likely that you’ll catch a cold or two before the year is up. A blocked nose is one of the most annoying symptoms that comes with a cold, as not only does it make it harder to breathe, but it leaves you feeling congested, ‘bunged up’ and uncomfortable.

But a blocked nose is even worse when it comes to sleeping. Sleeping with a blocked nose means you tend to sleep with your mouth open to compensate for the lack of airflow in the nostrils. This can result in you waking up more throughout the night and leave you with a dry and sore throat the next day – and that’s if you can even fall asleep at all.

So, to help you tackle cold and flu season, here are seven tips to help you sleep better with a blocked nose.

P.S. Don’t forget to check out our guide to the best mattress for the best night’s sleep all year round – even during cold season.

1. Keep your head elevated

To help open your airways and make it easier to breathe with a blocked nose, elevate your head using the best pillows . Lying down can cause mucus to build up in your throat which not only contributes to you struggling to breathe but also makes you cough a lot more. Make sure to stack or elevate your pillow into a gentle incline so you can lie down comfortably, relieve pressure on your sinuses, decrease your congestion and avoid neck and back strain.

2. Try a neti pot

A neti pot is a container that’s used to rinse out mucus from your nasal cavity. It does this using saltwater to avoid irritating your nasal passages and to flush out the detritus and allergens that are blocking your nose. Doing this before bed can help clear your sinuses and help you sleep better. Neti pots are available to buy in pharmacies, but make sure you follow the instructions carefully when using one – you may experience a slight burning or itching sensation after use.

(Image credit: Miriam Alonso / Pexels)

3. Gargle salt water

Great for alleviating a blocked nose and sore throat, gargling salt water might not taste nice but it’s definitely effective. Doing this can draw out excess fluids and thin mucus to help you breathe better and ease any pain you might feel in your throat and nose. To make your own saltwater mixture, simply stir half a teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water before taking small sips and gargling for a few seconds – make sure to spit it out afterwards!

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

4. Have a cup of tea in the evening

Having a cup of tea before bed can be extremely relaxing and get you in the mood for going to bed. If you feel calmer and soothed, you’ll find it easier to fall asleep, even with a blocked nose. But a cup of tea like peppermint or ginger tea can also help soothe a sore throat and the steam can open your airways. See these 7 teas to help you sleep better for more options.

5. Take a hot shower before bed

Similar to the steam from tea, having a hot shower before bed can help thin, loosen and drain the mucus in your nose, making it easier for you to breathe through it. Showering before bed can also be calming and relaxing, so it should help you nod off quicker and easier.

6. Run your dehumidifier

Using the best dehumidifier in your bedroom can make a huge difference to your sleep, especially if you have a blocked nose. A dehumidifier works to clean the air in your room by removing allergens and bacteria, so instead of breathing in unclean air that can worsen and prolong your illness, you’ll inhale clean air instead. It should also help with the moisture in your room which can empty the fluids in your nose.

(Image credit: Cottonbro from Pexels)

7. Wear nasal strips

Wearing a nasal strip can increase the airflow to your nasal passage – which is why many people who snore use them. But for blocked noses, nasal strips also come in handy as they alleviate congestion while you sleep, making it easier to breathe.