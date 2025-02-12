This tiny device clips onto your tap to produce perfectly filtered water

QUICK SUMMARY Tappwater's latest product, the EcoPro Compact, is a powerful, compact tap filter compatible with 90% of standard taps. Priced at just £69 ($80) on Amazon, it offers high-performance filtration in a space-saving design.

No matter where you are in the world, dealing with poor tap water quality can be incredibly frustrating. Not only does it make you wary of what you’re exposing yourself to, but it often forces you to rely on bulky, unattractive filtration gadgets. However, there's one brand on a mission to change that.

Established in 2017, Tappwater offers affordable, easy-to-install solutions that remove over 100 unwanted substances from tap water – including chlorine, limescale, heavy metals and pesticides.

Its latest innovation, the Tappwater EcoPro Compact, is a tiny yet powerful filtration device that fits 90% of standard taps. It delivers high-performance filtration in the most compact tap filter design available, enabling users to feel better about what they're consuming.

Using advanced 5-stage nano-filtration technology with activated carbon, the EcoPro Compact effectively absorbs harmful chemicals, gases, metals and organic contaminants. As it clips onto an existing tap without any invasive installation, it's an ideal choice for renters or anyone who wants a hassle-free water filtration solution. Best of all, it’s highly affordable, priced at just £69 (around $80) and available on Amazon.

“With all the worry and fears around tap water safety it is not surprising consumers are resorting to bottled water for peace of mind,” explains Alexander Provins, General Manager at Tappwater. “But there is no need to set back years of sustainability initiatives by returning to single use plastic water bottles which have also been shown to contain high levels of harmful micro plastics.

Our filter products offer a practical solution thanks to their affordable price points and compatibility with 90% of UK taps and showers. Filtering over 100 undesirable substances from your drinking water at the source rather than via a bulky jug - for prices starting at less than £50 - is what sets us apart from any competitors.”

