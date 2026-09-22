This Beko oven turns into an air fryer with this handy accessory

QUICK SUMMARY Beko has launched the 60cm Built-In Pyro Multi-Function Oven with AeroPerfect AirFry Technology. With its AirFry feature and tray, the Beko Multi-Function Oven with AeroPerfect AirFry transforms from an oven into an air fryer.

Beko has just launched its latest oven air fryer hybrid, and the price will seriously shock you. The – deep breath, everyone – Beko 60cm Built-In Pyro Multi-Function Oven with AeroPerfect AirFry Technology combines multiple appliances in one surprisingly compact device.

Ovens with integrated air fryers are definitely here to stay. Offering the best of both worlds, appliance brands like Smeg, AEG and Miele have all introduced their own versions, but Beko’s 60cm Built-In Pyro Multi-Function Oven with AeroPerfect AirFry Technology is definitely the model that should be on your radar.

Designed for oven and air fryer fans who want to increase their worktop space, the Beko Multi-Function Oven with AeroPerfect AirFry is a built-in oven that offers fan, oven, grill and air fryer cooking in one. The stand out feature is its AirFry mode which uses a special AirFry tray and AeroPerfect technology to cook like an air fryer.

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(Image credit: AO.com)

Once you place your meal on the AirFry tray, the AeroPerfect technology evenly distributes hot air around the oven to cook food with moist interiors and crispy exteriors. Like a standalone air fryer, you don’t have to use a lot of oil, so your meal is healthier than traditional oven or deep fat frying methods, and the temperature remains consistent throughout cooking for fast, even results.

Another handy feature of the Beko Multi-Function Oven with AeroPerfect AirFry is its Pyrolytic Cleaning. Anyone who’s cleaned an oven knows what a tedious – and quite frankly, disgusting – job it can be but this feature makes it much easier. How it works is the oven heats up to an intense 480°C to burn away dirt and grease, and turn it into ash which you can then simply wipe away.

(Image credit: AO.com)

Finally, the Beko Multi-Function Oven with AeroPerfect AirFry is easy to use, with its LED touchscreen display. With energy saving in mind, the oven is made from RecycledNet materials, and it has an A+ energy rating.

The Beko 60cm Built-In Pyro Multi-Function Oven with AeroPerfect AirFry Technology is available to buy for £369 at Beko and select retailers, like AO.com . Most ovens cost at least double this price, so I was genuinely surprised by how affordable this Beko oven is – and since it doubles as an air fryer, you’re getting multiple appliances for a seriously low price.