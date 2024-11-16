Ninja reveals 73% of people use an air fryer instead of an oven – here are 3 reasons you should too

It's no secret that the best air fryers have been in serious competition with the best ovens for a while, especially as the cost of living continues to rise. Whilst many have already embraced the switch, others are still looking for that final push – and Ninja’s latest Frynancial Report might be just that.
Among various insights, the brand has revealed that air fryer users cook an impressive average of 103 portions per month, with 73% of them using their air fryer daily in place of an oven.
Commenting on the Frynancial Report, Sue Hayward, Personal Finance and Consumer Expert, said: “Ninja’s Frynancial report highlights some interesting insights into how people are cooking in the home, with cost saving a key driver in evolving cooking trends. This is why the air fryer has been such a hit with all different ages. It’s easy to use, produces tasty food and as an added bonus can save you money on oven energy bills, which may be key to people this winter.
Keep reading to find out why you should also make the switch – that is, if you haven't already.
1. Faster cooking times
Air fryers are able to cook food a lot quicker than traditional ovens because they use a compact cooking chamber and high-speed air circulation to distribute heat evenly. This makes them ideal for quick meals, as they can cook foods like chicken wings or frozen fries in a fraction of the time it would take in an oven.
2. Energy efficiency
Since air fryers are smaller and heat up faster, they use less electricity compared to preheating and running a full-sized oven. This energy efficiency can help reduce electricity bills, especially during the winter months. It also means the smaller the meal, the more energy you save, which is great for smaller households.
3. Healthier results
Air fryers can give foods a crispy texture similar to deep-frying but with little to no added oil. This makes it easier to enjoy 'fried' foods with fewer calories and less fat, which is great for people looking to make healthier choices without compromising on texture and flavour.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
