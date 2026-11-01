Lidl is selling its very own smart toaster for just £25 – and it comes with a warming rack
Lidl adds the Silvercrest Digital 2-Slice Toaster to its stores – and it’s already on sale
The latest small appliance to land in the middle aisle at Lidl is a smart toaster – and it could give the likes of Cuisinart and Sage a run for their money. The new Silvercrest Digital 2-Slice Toaster has an LED touchscreen which has four functions and six browning levels to choose from – but my favourite feature is its warming rack.
One appliance I never thought would get the smart treatment is the toaster, but having tested one myself, I’ve actually come around to the idea. While I still don’t think a toaster needs a Wi-Fi connection, touchscreen toasters look the part, are easy to use and let you customise your toast in a simpler, more seamless way.
The latest smart or digital toaster to hit the market is the Silvercrest Digital 2-Slice Toaster which you can now buy at Lidl. Made from stainless steel, the Silvercrest Digital 2-Slice Toaster has an LED touchscreen on the longer side of the toaster, which includes an on/off button, and helpful pre-sets to get the perfect toastiness for your bread.
The Silvercrest Digital 2-Slice Toaster has six browning levels to choose from, which you can toggle by pressing the + or - buttons. It also comes with reheat, keep warm, defrost and bagel settings, the latter of which will only toast your bagel on one side. Users can also pause or stop the toasting process via the screen.
My favourite feature of the Silvercrest Digital 2-Slice Toaster is its removable, folding warming rack. It slots on the top of the toaster, so while it’s toasting your bread or bagel, you can position rolls, baguettes or other bread on the rack to warm them up. A warming rack isn’t something you get with every toaster, so I like that the Silvercrest Digital 2-Slice Toaster has one – I wish my toaster did.
To avoid burns, the Silvercrest Digital 2-Slice Toaster has an automatic lifting and lowering mechanism so you can easily fish out your toast. There’s also a removable crumb tray. It’s not the prettiest looking toaster on the market, but for its price, the Silvercrest Digital 2-Slice Toaster is definitely something to head to Lidl for.
The Silvercrest Digital 2-Slice Toaster is available to buy today in Lidl stores. It’s priced at £24.99 but if you’re a Lidl Plus member, you can get 10% off, taking it down to £22.49.
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Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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