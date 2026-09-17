KitchenAid upgrades its iconic stand mixer with a light-up bowl and stunning blue colourway

QUICK SUMMARY Kitchen Aid has launched its latest Design Series stand mixer, priced at £899. The KitchenAid Luminaire Design Series Artisan Plus 4.7L Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Fluted Glass Bowl features an LED light-up bowl, and comes in Blue Peppercorn.

KitchenAid just launched its new Design Series stand mixer, and it’s my favourite version yet. The – deep breath, everyone – KitchenAid Luminaire Design Series Artisan Plus 4.7L Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Fluted Glass Bowl comes in a stunning Blue Peppercorn colour, and has a redesigned bowl with an integrated LED light.

KitchenAid is best known for its Artisan Stand Mixer , and in 2026, the brand introduced the Artisan Plus , an upgraded version of its iconic stand mixer with new colours, speed settings and an LED bowl light. The Artisan Plus style is what the new Design Series stand mixer is based on, and it’s a true work of art.

The KitchenAid Luminaire Design Series Stand Mixer is the latest addition to the brand’s Design Series collection. In 2021, KitchenAid introduced Light and Shadow, a stand mixer with a white body and black bowl, while in 2022, Blossom in thyme green and a copper bowl was launched.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

The most recent 2024 model was Evergreen , a forest green mixer with a walnut wooden bowl. But 2026’s launch has to be my favourite to date. Steering away from the more natural colours that KitchenAid has favoured in the past, the KitchenAid Luminaire Design Series Stand Mixer has an inky blue colourway which the brand is calling Blue Peppercorn.

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

Aside from the beautiful Blue Peppercorn colour, the main body of the KitchenAid Luminaire Design Series Stand Mixer has a crinkly velvet-like finish which makes it look like it’s sparkly. It also has a colour-matched trim band and control knob, and metallic accents. My favourite ‘hidden’ detail is the little sparkle decoration on the band.

But that’s not all. The Artisan Plus mixer comes with an integrated LED bowl light, and the new KitchenAid Luminaire Design Series Stand Mixer does too. This feature looks even more impressive with the Luminaire’s new fluted glass bowl as when the light is on, it makes light patterns around the room.

Aside from the new colour and bowl, the KitchenAid Luminaire Design Series Stand Mixer comes with 11 speeds, including soft start and half-speed fold settings. It also comes with stainless steel accessories, including the Flat Beater, Flex Edge Beater, Whisk and Dough Hook.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The KitchenAid Luminaire Design Series Artisan Plus 4.7L Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Fluted Glass Bowl is available to buy for £899 at KitchenAid . Stand mixers from KitchenAid are quite expensive, but the Design Series models tend to have an even higher price tag, as the new Luminaire model shows.

If I had £900 lying around, I honestly would buy the KitchenAid Luminaire Design Series Stand Mixer. Despite being a special edition, it still has a beautiful colour that blends in nicely to all kitchen aesthetics – I just better start saving up now!