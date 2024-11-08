Anova’s new combi oven can recognise your food and tell you exactly how to cook it

QUICK SUMMARY Anova Culinary has launched its new combi oven, the Anova Precision Oven 2.0. Not only does it have an extensive list of settings, but it can identify food placed in the oven and suggest the best cooking method.

Anova Culinary has announced the launch of its new connected combi oven, the Anova Precision Oven 2.0. It boasts an array of impressive features, ranging from steam injection to an integrated smart camera, that make it a welcomed upgrade from its predecessor.

Labelled as a 'do-it-all' appliance, the Anova Precision Oven 2.0 can steam, air fry, dehydrate, broil, sous vide, proof, toast, roast, defrost and bake. It also has app connectivity, allowing users to check on their dishes live and monitor food remotely in real time.

It has an RRP of £1109/$1199 and can be purchased from the Anova online store. It will be available in major retailers in early 2025.

(Image credit: Anova)

Following the launch of the Anova Precision Cooker Mini in October 2024, Anova's Precision Oven 2.0 joins the company's best-selling appliance line. However, it's the 2.0's Anova Intelligence feature that truly sets it apart. This means it's able to instantly identify food placed in the oven and suggest the best cooking methods for specific items. There's also an added safety element as it can detect when there is food in the oven and alert users if they have forgotten to turn it off.

Another useful feature is its enhanced steam injection. It allows users to add steam or control the specific relative humidity inside the oven whilst the food cook, allowing things to get steamy without a pot of water heating up on the stove. This capability also creates a more precise cooking experience by preserving the food's moisture.

(Image credit: Anova)

Check out our round up of the best microwaves and combi ovens for 2024 before you go.