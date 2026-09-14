Aldi's new Our Place pan alternative looks like the real thing but costs a fraction of the price

QUICK SUMMARY Aldi has launched a £19.99 alternative to the £125 Our Place Always Pan 2.0 as part of this week's Specialbuys. The Crofton Multi-Use Cooking Pan works on all hob types, including induction, is oven-safe up to 220°C and even comes with a sieve/strainer.

Aldi has launched an alternative to the viral Our Place Always Pan 2.0 in this week's Specialbuys, but whilst the original comes with a £125 price tag, Aldi's version costs just £19.99.

The Crofton Multi-Use Cooking Pan is designed to be a bit of an all-rounder, making it suitable for a variety of dishes. It's compatible with all hob types, including induction, and can also go in the oven up to 220°C. That's not far off the Always Pan 2.0's 230°C maximum, either.

You can pick up the Aldi version in stores now, although I'd recommend checking the stock checker before making a special trip.

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Crofton Multi-Use Cooking Pan (Image credit: Aldi)

Aldi's pan comes in grey, blue and green, all of which are also available for the Always Pan 2.0, although Our Place also offers black and terracotta options.

There's even a sieve/strainer included with Aldi's pan, which is another feature you'll find with the Always Pan. The main thing you're missing is the custom nesting beechwood spatula that comes with the Our Place version, although given the enormous difference in price, I'm not sure that's going to be a deal-breaker for most people.

Finding a good dupe is always satisfying, but this one feels particularly tempting if you've had your eye on the Always Pan and couldn't justify spending £125 on it. If you're in the mood for more designer-looking bargains, Lidl's new Le Creuset dupes are also worth a look.

Today's best Our Place Always Pan 2.0 deals $135 $89 View