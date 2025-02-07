EZVIZ takes on Segway with its first-ever robot lawn mower

QUICK SUMMARY EZVIZ has quietly announced its first-ever robot lawn mower. The EZVIZ RM600 is powerful, quiet and has impressive mapping technology that effectively plans its route and remembers its progress. Pricing and availability for the new EZVIZ RM600 has yet to be announced.

Smart security brand, EZVIZ is taking on Segway and Husqvarna with its first-ever robot lawn mower . Quietly announced late last year, the EZVIZ RM600 Smart Robotic Lawn Mower has incredibly intelligent mapping features that offers completely hands-free mowing and automation.

The start of this year has been full of robot lawn mower launches, especially during CES 2025 . A common trend that we’ve been seeing is that many of the best robot vacuum cleaner brands are branching out into robot lawn mowers – and EZVIZ is no exception with its latest product launch.

The EZVIZ RM600 Smart Robotic Lawn Mower offers hands-free mowing in a compact, bright orange package. We’ve tested many of EZVIZ’s robot vacuums and enjoyed its mapping features, so we were pleased to see that the EZVIZ RM600 is getting the same excellent mapping capabilities.

During set-up, the EZVIZ RM600 quickly draws a map of your garden with its sensors and the EZVIZ app. From there, the robot lawn mower plans its working route and pins down its location within the map so it automatically trims the garden line by line. Not only does this give your lawn a good pattern but it maximises coverage and doesn’t repeat on tasks it’s already done.

EZVIZ Smart Robotic Lawn Mower RM Series - YouTube Watch On

For maximum efficiency, the EZVIZ RM600 remembers how far it’s run. If it needs to recharge during mowing, it automatically returns to its station and refuels before returning to the task and continuing where it left off.

In terms of power and performance, the EZVIZ RM600 has adjustable cutting heights and can cover up to 90 m² an hour. With its high-performance motor and off-road wheels, the EZVIZ RM600 easily tackles slopes and uneven terrain, and if it gets to a hard-to-reach area, it mows in tight circles for better coverage.

The EZVIZ RM600 was announced late last year so as of writing, there’s no official launch date or pricing available – but we hope to see more details as we approach spring/summer .