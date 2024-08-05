Forget air fryers! Ninja’s Combi multi-cooker might be its most versatile appliance yet

While the best air fryers aren’t disappearing from the kitchen anytime soon, Ninja’s latest multi-cooker and oven might be the brand’s most versatile yet. The Ninja Combi has not one, not two but 12 functions and has its own Combi Meals setting that makes family-sized meals in minutes.
SharkNinja ran its EMEA event in February earlier this year, and during it, the brands both announced new products, including Ninja’s DoubleStack Air Fryer. With its ingenious vertical design, the Ninja DoubleStack Air Fryer stole the spotlight from Ninja’s other releases but I think the new Ninja Combi is deserving of the same attention.
The Ninja Combi 12-in-1 Multi-Cooker, Oven and Air Fryer has 12 functions in one, and expands on the Ninja Speedi in terms of features and functionalities. Much like one of the best multi-cookers, the Ninja Combi can cook fresh and frozen foods in multiple ways, and as the name explains, it can also act as an oven and air fryer, meaning it can replace several appliances in your kitchen.
With a focus on versatility, the Ninja Combi can act as an air fryer, oven, hob, microwave, steamer, slow cooker, rice cooker, grill and more, in just one compact appliance. The design looks similar to that of a microwave oven, with its convenient viewing window so you can keep an eye on your food while it’s cooking.
The Ninja Combi has 12 settings to choose from, including standard options like air fry, saute/sear, slow cook, prove, bake, reheat, steam, grill and rice/pasta, as well as Combi modes. The Combi options, which include Combi Meals, Combi Crisp and Combi Bake, can make food for up to eight people in as little as 15 minutes.
The Combi Meals function of the Ninja Combi is the most impressive feature from the multi-cooker. Similar to that of the Ninja Speedi and its Speedi Meals, the Combi Meals can be easily selected by moving the SmartSwitch to the Combi Cooker position on the control panel. This creates a seal on the Ninja Combi so it can use steam and raid cyclonic air to quickly cook your meals.
Just like the Ninja Speedi, the Ninja Combi has a ‘Combi Meal Builder’ on the Ninja website where you can select the ingredients you have to hand, and Ninja will create a quick and easy recipe for you. Most recipes take just 15 minutes to make and the Combi setting is a much healthier option, as the Combi Meals, Combi Crisp and Combi Bake all use super-heated steam to make healthy and tasty meals.
The Ninja Combi is available for £279.99 / $229.99 but as of writing, Ninja is offering it for £249.99 for UK customers, so you can save £30 on this premium multi-cooker and oven right now.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to what strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
