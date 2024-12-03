Energy expert reveals ideal temperature for your thermostat this winter

As winter's chill sets in, many households are left wondering what the ideal indoor temperature should be. Whilst no one wants to walk into a freezing home, sky-high energy bills are also best avoided. The best smart thermostats are great at managing this, but if you're using a traditional model, what's the right balance?
To help answer this, we consulted the energy experts at Bionic. They've shared their insights on the optimal temperature for both staying comfortable this winter, and keeping energy costs in check.
What is the ideal thermostat temperature?
The Met Office recommends maintaining a minimum indoor temperature of 18 degrees for healthy adults during the colder months.
This is crucial because colder environments can thicken the blood, elevate blood pressure and increase the risk of chest infections. For vulnerable groups, such as young children, the elderly or individuals with health conditions, a slightly warmer temperature of 20 degrees is recommended to reduce these health risks.
Les Roberts, an energy expert at Bionic, commented: “Keeping your thermostat between 18 degrees and 21 degrees ensures your home stays warm enough for good health while avoiding excessive energy use.
But even lowering your thermostat by just one degree could save the average household around £90 annually –savings that can make a big difference during the festive season.”
Read our tips on how to save money on your energy, water and electricity bills for more information.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
