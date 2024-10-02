Jura unveils first-ever 'premium economy' coffee machine, but why is it so expensive?

If you've noticed the best bean to cup coffee machines becoming increasingly expensive, you're not the only one. A lot of models, such as the Sage Oracle Touch and KitchenAid KF8, are still the best part of a grand, which let's face it, is a lot of money.
You're probably wondering why I've decided to start my Wednesday moaning about the rising costs of coffee machines. Well, Jura has just unveiled a 'premium economy' coffee machine, describing it as offering 'maximum performance and premium style' in a compact format.
At first glance, the Jura C8 certainly looks like an impressive machine, but I want to dig deeper to see if it truly justifies its hefty price tag.
First of all, let's take a look at this 'premium economy' tagline. It's clear that the Swiss brand is positioning its new coffee machine as a small notch above budget options, but with a price tag of nearly £900, it's an unusual approach to go for. The cheapest machine in our best bean to cup coffee machine buying guide is the Breville Barista Max+, retailing at just under £330. The Jura C8 remains a lot more expensive than this, so I'd be more inclined to categorise it as a premium choice more than anything.
The Jura C8 offers a streamlined menu of the four most popular classics: coffee, espresso, cappuccino and latte macchiato. The De'Longhi Eletta Explore can make over 50 hot and cold coffee recipes, so I'm not too impressed by this. The C8 also lacks a touchscreen, another feature that a lot of similarly priced machines have.
Don't get me wrong, the C8 does have a few handy features. There's Pulse Extraction Process to ensure every espresso is served to a barista standard, and Fine Foam Technology helps produce a lovely smooth foam for cappuccinos and latte macchiatos. There's also a Professional Aroma Grinder, allowing you to optimise your flavour and extraction preferences.
Jura itself describes the C8 as a 'minimalist approach' to coffee brewing. There's of course nothing wrong with this, and a lot of consumers will prefer this over something more tech-focused. However, its price doesn't quite reflect this, and I would've been happier to see it on the lower end of the scale.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
