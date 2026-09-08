The Philips Lumea IPL 9900 is the “GOAT of all IPL machines” – and it’s £215 cheaper right now

When it comes to IPL hair removal machines , Philips makes some of the best on the market. As part of its Lumea line-up, its selection of devices use intelligent and powerful IPL technology to offer at-home laser hair removal that’s safe, gentle and pain-free.

One of the best hair removal devices we’ve tried is the Philips Lumea IPL 9900. We called it the “GOAT of all IPL machines” in our Philips Lumea IPL 9900 review , due to its impressive lighting and smart features, as well as its speed and corded or cordless convenience.

IPL machines can be expensive though, so it can take some convincing to upgrade from your standard razor to an IPL. But right now, the Philips Lumea IPL 9900 has been given a £215 price cut at Amazon, making this five-star device more affordable and attainable than ever before.

Shop the Philips Lumea IPL 9900 deal

Originally priced at £599.99, the Philips Lumea IPL 9900 is now just £384.99 at Amazon. In the box, you get four curved attachments that cater to your body, face, underarms and bikini area, so you can conveniently and accurately remove hair from all over while targeting the right areas with the right programmes.

Philips Lumea IPL 9900 Series IPL Hair Removal Device: was £599.99 now £384.99 Save £215 on the Philips Lumea IPL 9900 at Amazon. This IPL machine is easy to use, and it comes with a SmartSkin Sensor that detects your skin tone and recommends the right light setting for you. With the SkinAI app, you can access step-by-step instructions, and personalised skin analysis and treatment advice.

In terms of power, the Philips Lumea IPL 9900 has five intensity settings to cater to different skin types, and to help ease beginners into this type of hair removal treatment. It offers 450,000 flashes for 39 years of lamp lifetime so it’s extremely long-lasting and durable.

The Philips Lumea IPL 9900 can be used corded or cordless, and its ergonomic handle is comfortable to hold and maneuver in even the strangest of angles. It uses a Smart Pulse formula for balanced light power, colour and duration, to expertly remove and reduce hair for up to two years.