Watch out, Gozney – Delivita’s new pizza oven is a dual-fuel powerhouse

QUICK SUMMARY Delivita has launched the Flow, an outdoor dual-fuel pizza oven. Priced at £699, the Delivita Flow has a compact, tabletop design and uses gas and wood for quick, tasty meals.

Watch out, Gozney! Delivita has launched its latest Flow pizza oven with dual-fuel cooking power and a tabletop design. Inspired by traditional Italian pizzerias, the Delivita Flow has a curved, dome-like shape and despite its compact size, it has a large cooking space that can cook up to 14-inch pizzas.

Although it launched back in 2016, Delivita is still a new brand to me, but I’d go as far to say its pizza ovens are probably the most true-to-form models on the market if you’re looking for a traditional Italian pizza oven – despite actually being British designed.

The new Delivita Flow is a dual fuel pizza oven that uses gas and wood to make your pizzas and other meals, depending on the flavour you fancy. Gas is recommended for low-smoke and fast cooking with consistent heat, while wood is best for authentic flavours.

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What’s most exciting about the dual fuel power is you can cook with either and switch between them when needed. For example, you can start cooking with wood to get that rich smokiness and then switch to gas to speed up the process and better control the heat.

(Image credit: Delivita)

Speaking of temperature control, the Delivita Flow has dial-in controls that’s located on the side of the pizza oven. It has a maximum temperature of 550°C, and can heat up in just 15 minutes. The interior can fit up to 14-inch pizzas which can cook in as little as 90 seconds, plus it can be used to roast, smoke, bake, barbecue and even tandoor-style cooking.

I really love the design of the Delivita Flow. It has a powder-coated steel shell with stainless steel interior and clay-infused insulation, all of which is designed for good heat retention and durability. It’s available in multiple colours – including my favourite, Chilli Red.

Some pizza ovens can be quite big, but the Delivita Flow is surprisingly petite, measuring just 430mm in height, 638mm in width and 665mm in diameter. It weighs 45kg, and is portable enough that it can sit comfortably on a tabletop. If you want to, you should be able to move it around as well.

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