Meater Pro XL just upgraded your BBQ grilling experience

Whether you're barbecuing or cooking in an oven, Meater thermometers transform the cooking experience. You get accurate temperature readings to your phone so you know exactly when that dish is done, and the latest Meater Pro XL is the best yet. 

The Meater 2 range has been rebranded as Meater Pro and offers thinner probes with more temperature sensor points and longer range. Now you can also get it in a block of four probes complete with a control unit. 

I previously tested the Meater Block back in 2022, but this new Meater Pro XL Block offers some really handy upgrades. Each probe is not only thinner but can stand a core temperature of up to 105 Celsius (221ºF) and an ambient temperature of 550 Celsius (1000ºF). 

Meater Pro XL

(Image credit: Meater)

The block unit has built in WiFi to connect to a router and to your phone, while the Bluetooth 5 connection connects all four probes to the block for instant temperature feedback.

The Meater Pro XL block now features a built-in rechargeable battery with a USB-C connection for charging. Each probe will last for 24 hours on one charge and instantly recharge when placed back in the block. The small screen display allows for instant readings without the need to use the phone app.

Connect the device to the cloud using the Meater Link though and you can monitor your temperatures from anywhere, using the phone or watch app, and even on a desktop.

The new Meater Pro XL is available to pre-order now and ships from 12th September, priced £329 in the UK and $349 in the US. 

