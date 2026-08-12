Le Creuset just made it easier to cook over an open flame with its new BBQ collection

QUICK SUMMARY Le Creuset has launched its BBQ Outdoor Collection, featuring six cast iron products. With prices starting at £145, the Le Creuset BBQ Outdoor Collection is made from durable matte black cast iron enamel that can be used to cook over an open flame.

Le Creuset has entered the barbecue space in the best way it knows how – by introducing a whole range of outdoor grilling accessories that can be used to cook over an open flame.

Le Creuset is best known for its cast iron enamel cookware and tableware, including casserole dishes, saucepans, utensils and more. To cater to your outdoor kitchen, the brand has introduced its new BBQ Outdoor Collection , featuring six cast iron grilling products to expand your barbecue’s possibilities.

Designed for open flame cooking, the Le Creuset BBQ Outdoor Collection is the first time the brand has expanded into outdoor cooking. The products in the range are made from durable matte black enamel that can be used directly on your grill and over flames.

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Unlike its ‘traditional’ enamel, the BBQ Outdoor enamel is rougher in texture, making it safe for uses over regulated and unregulated heat. The material also allows the dishes, griddles and pans to comfortably cook or sit over temperatures up to 450°C, and it resists rust, cracks, chips, stains and dulling.

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

The BBQ Outdoor Collection features the Rectangular Griddle, the Square Grill, the Round Pizza Pan, the Round Skillet, the Square Grilling Basket and the Shallow Casserole. Each product should be placed at least 5cm above flames and ideally, atop your barbecue’s grill grates.

My personal favourites from the collection are the Square Grill and the Shallow Casserole . The Square Grill comes in a 28cm / 3.2 litre size, and a ribbed pattern so you can give food those authentic grill lines while also draining excess fat and oils. The grill is also divided into cooking areas so you can use it to cook two different foods at the same time.

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

I’m a huge fan of Le Creuset’s casserole dishes so the Shallow Casserole ticks a lot of boxes for me. It comes with an accompanying lid and oversized handles for easier carrying and removal. Like all other products from the BBQ Outdoor Collection, it can also be used in your kitchen using an oven or gas hob.

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