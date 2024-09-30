This Tefal air fryer automatically stirs food while cooking so you don’t have to

QUICK SUMMARY
Tefal has added to its popular air fryer collection with the Multicook Actifry. The new air fryer and multi-cooker comes with 14 pre-set programmes and a unique paddle which automatically stirs food while cooking.
The Tefal Multicook Actifry Air Fryer and Multi-Cooker is available for £199.99.
Tefal has just launched its new Multicook Actifry Air Fryer and Multi-Cooker. Adding to its extensive air fryer and multi-cooker collections, the Tefal Multicook Actifry is the brand’s most versatile model yet, with 14 pre-set programmes and a unique accessory that automatically stirs your food for you so you don’t have to.
As the best air fryers have continued to grow in popularity, many brands have combined the cooking style of an air fryer with the design of the best multi-cookers to offer more versatility and customisability in just one handy appliance. Tefal is a perfect example of this, and its latest kitchen gadget incorporates multiple cooking methods into one device.
The new Tefal Multicook Actifry has 14 pre-set programmes, making it ideal for beginner users or air frying enthusiasts. It can be used as both an air fryer or multi-cooker, with the former offering methods like air frying, grilling, roasting, baking, steaming, bread and dehydrating. The multi-cooker features also include slow cooking, sauté, steaming, pasta, risotto, yoghurt and reheating, so you can tackle every cooking task with it.
With a six litre capacity, the Tefal Multicook Actifry can cook up to six people at a time, and comes with a tray for multi-layer cooking – similar to that of the Ninja DoubleStack Air Fryer. Its design looks more like a multi-cooker than an air fryer, as it doesn’t have any drawers but rather one pot. It also has cool touch handles on the side to easily remove the pot from the main body.
But the most impressive part of the Tefal Multicook Actifry is its self-stirring paddle. The unique paddle automatically stirs your ingredients so you don’t have to. Not only does this prevent meals from sticking to the pot, but it offers less interruptions to the cooking process, as you don’t need to constantly open the lid to check on your food’s progress.
The Tefal Multicook Actifry MY7418G1 Air Fryer and Multi-Cooker is available to buy now at Tefal for £199.99.
