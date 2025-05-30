Haier Smart Home range has conquered the kitchen, and your living room is next

QUICK SUMMARY Haier has unveiled a web documentary series called the Road to Number 1 The premium brand is set to supplement its large appliances range with high-end TVs

Chinese brand Haier might not be as well-known as Hoover or Candy, which it also owns along with GE in the US, but the company is working hard to change all that. Its sports sponsorship is doing a lot for the brand, with a third year at the Roland-Garros tennis open in Paris being a prime example.



And, as an added bonus, Tennis fans will love the forthcoming documentary series, specially produced by Haier for the web, called Road to Number 1, directed by Max Gaggino, an award-winning director and former tennis coach.



It tracks the ups and downs of six tennis professionals in an emotional expose of just how hard this sport can be including an especially candid interview with former tennis number one Ana Ivanović, now a Haier Ambassador.



The move is seen as the perfect way to add a human edge to selling white goods and underlines how all of us, especially sports professionals, want something in their homes that just works.



“Sport has always been a universal language that brings people, cultures, and passions together. To Haier, each partnership is much more than an opportunity for visibility: it is a way to share our values of excellence, innovation, and closeness to people around the world,” said Neil Tunstall, CEO Haier Europe at Haier’s Roland-Garros press event.

(Image credit: Haier)

Haier has a nice line in ultra-premium appliances too, all designed to hit the spot. Highlights include the X-Series washer-dryer, the I-Pro Shine dishwasher, the huge FD 90 Series 7 fridge-freezer and Haier’s rather excellent Wine Bank 60 Series 7 wine cooler too. All are seamlessly connected together with Haier’s beefed up hOn app.



As the Road to Number 1 series highlights, they’re tailor-made for tennis pros craving convenience and convergence, but Haier’s keenly priced product range is rapidly taking on the might of premium German brands too, which used to be the first port of call for everyday consumers wanting a high-end washing machine, fridge-freezer or dishwasher.



However, along with building its profile and beefing up its range of kitchen goodies, the Haier Smart Home range is set broaden its focus from the kitchen to the rest of the house. The living room, in particular, looks set to be a key target for Haier with its new range of TVs, including the Haier M80 series, which again offers a premium experience that will easily rival other leading television brands.



Adding weight to the move is the way that Haier has been working with British hi-fi specialist brand KEF, which means the upcoming Mini LED TV range will feature sound systems to take on other premium options in the marketplace.



Tunstall explained that instead of flooding the market with cheap and cheerful LCD HD TVs, Haier wants to sell high-end models to rival the well-established brands in our living rooms. And, make no mistake, it’s going to happen sooner, rather than later.



While Haier is more commonly known as a large appliance brand with its range of fridges and ovens, the company has significantly expanded into small appliances too, with the launch of its air fryers, smart kettles and more.