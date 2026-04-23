Duux just launched the fan of the summer, and you can barely hear it when it gets going

QUICK SUMMARY Duux has launched the Whisper Fan 3, an updated version of its original Whisper fan. Priced at £139.99, the Duux Whisper Fan 3 has 26 speed settings, a minimalist design, and operates at just 13 decibels when in night mode.

Duux has just released the fan of the summer! The Duux Whisper Fan 3 is an upgraded version of its original, bestselling Whisper fan, and with its new minimalist design, speed settings and quiet operation, I think it’s way better than before.

The first Duux Whisper fan was released back in 2020, and since then, it has had other iterations, like the Duux Whisper Flex 2 which we tried in 2025. Now, the latest version of the Whisper fan has had a design and settings upgrade, and ticks all the boxes for what you’d want from a fan.

The Duux Whisper 3 now comes with 26 speed settings, including a natural wind mode that mimics a breeze. It also has vertical and horizontal oscillation which spreads cooling air up and down, and side to side, depending on your preferences. It’s extremely powerful but remains energy efficient, by only using 19W when at full power which totals to around 1p an hour.

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With its double fan blades, the Duux Whisper 3 can deliver cool air by up to 15 metres, so it’s suitable for large rooms. The fan is also height adjustable so you can increase it from 73cm to 95cm to cover even more surface area.

(Image credit: Duux)

My favourite feature of the Duux Whisper 3 is how quiet it is to operate. I know you shouldn’t sleep with a fan on at night , but the Duux Whisper 3 has a night mode which operates at just 13 decibels, so it’s surprisingly quiet when it gets going. Duux even claims its one of the quietest pedestal fans on the market.

Aside from being easily adjustable, the Duux Whisper 3 has a new minimalist design and silhouette that makes it look good in your home, and simple to use. It’s extremely lightweight and has a little handle at the back so you can move it if needed.

The touch controls are located at the base of the Duux Whisper 3, and it comes with a remote control so you can adjust it from across the room. The remote can also save settings and set timers, and there’s a magnetic holder at the back for storage.

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Available in white or grey, the Duux Whisper 3 is priced at £139.99 at Duux .