De'Longhi debuts its fastest and most energy-efficient portable air conditioner yet

QUICK SUMMARY De’Longhi has launched two new portable air conditioner models, the Pinguino AP98 GentleJet and the Pinguino AP120 GentleJet. Using Arctic Gentle Surround technology, the new De’Longhi air conditioners are fast, quiet and more energy-efficient than ever before.

If you’re looking for a cooling solution to get you through summer, then you’ll want to check out De’Longhi’s new portable air conditioner. Featuring two new models, the De’Longhi Pinguino GentleJet is the brand’s fastest, quietest and most energy efficient air conditioner yet.

The best portable air conditioners are a must-have for the hotter months of the year. They have a more powerful airflow and actually cool the air using a refrigerant, rather than circulating air and whipping it away from you like the best fans do. So, if you’re suffering in the heat, you might want to pick an air conditioner rather than a fan to keep you and your home cool.

De’Longhi has just launched its latest portable air conditioner, and it might be its best model yet. The De’Longhi Pinguino AP98 GentleJet and the Pinguino AP120 GentleJet are both powered by upgraded cooling technology to cool rooms up to 30% faster than its predecessors.

The new De’Longhi Pinguino GentleJet uses Arctic Gentle Surround Technology to create an even draft-free air flow. It has an 180-degree air outlet which gives a wider airflow and a softer breeze, so it keeps you cool while minimising any allergies and discomfort, like dry skin or dry eyes.

The De’Longhi Pinguino AP120 GentleJet is the real standout from the new collection. It’s a 3-in-1 device that acts as a fan, air conditioner and dehumidifier, so it’s designed for year-round use to improve the air quality in your home. It has 12,000BTU power and can cool rooms up to 110m3, and it comes with an improved Quiet Mode so it makes little to no noise while in action.

De’Longhi has really worked to improve the energy efficiency of its new Pinguino GentleJet air conditioners with its new ECO Real Feel technology. How it works is the air conditioner automatically finds the right balance between temperature and humidity to reach the right comfort levels while saving energy. The airflow is also more focused which helps save time and energy.

The De’Longhi Pinguino AP98 GentleJet and the De’Longhi Pinguino AP120 GentleJet are both available now at De’Longhi and John Lewis , with the former costing £799.99 and the latter priced at £999.99.