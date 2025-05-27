De'Longhi debuts its fastest and most energy-efficient portable air conditioner yet
De’Longhi launches two new Pinguino air conditioners, just in time for summer
QUICK SUMMARY
De’Longhi has launched two new portable air conditioner models, the Pinguino AP98 GentleJet and the Pinguino AP120 GentleJet.
Using Arctic Gentle Surround technology, the new De’Longhi air conditioners are fast, quiet and more energy-efficient than ever before.
If you’re looking for a cooling solution to get you through summer, then you’ll want to check out De’Longhi’s new portable air conditioner. Featuring two new models, the De’Longhi Pinguino GentleJet is the brand’s fastest, quietest and most energy efficient air conditioner yet.
The best portable air conditioners are a must-have for the hotter months of the year. They have a more powerful airflow and actually cool the air using a refrigerant, rather than circulating air and whipping it away from you like the best fans do. So, if you’re suffering in the heat, you might want to pick an air conditioner rather than a fan to keep you and your home cool.
De’Longhi has just launched its latest portable air conditioner, and it might be its best model yet. The De’Longhi Pinguino AP98 GentleJet and the Pinguino AP120 GentleJet are both powered by upgraded cooling technology to cool rooms up to 30% faster than its predecessors.
The new De’Longhi Pinguino GentleJet uses Arctic Gentle Surround Technology to create an even draft-free air flow. It has an 180-degree air outlet which gives a wider airflow and a softer breeze, so it keeps you cool while minimising any allergies and discomfort, like dry skin or dry eyes.
The De’Longhi Pinguino AP120 GentleJet is the real standout from the new collection. It’s a 3-in-1 device that acts as a fan, air conditioner and dehumidifier, so it’s designed for year-round use to improve the air quality in your home. It has 12,000BTU power and can cool rooms up to 110m3, and it comes with an improved Quiet Mode so it makes little to no noise while in action.
De’Longhi has really worked to improve the energy efficiency of its new Pinguino GentleJet air conditioners with its new ECO Real Feel technology. How it works is the air conditioner automatically finds the right balance between temperature and humidity to reach the right comfort levels while saving energy. The airflow is also more focused which helps save time and energy.
The De’Longhi Pinguino AP98 GentleJet and the De’Longhi Pinguino AP120 GentleJet are both available now at De’Longhi and John Lewis, with the former costing £799.99 and the latter priced at £999.99.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
MeacoCool MC Series Pro 10000 review: an impressive mid-size portable air conditioner
Just in time for summer, this portable AC from Meaco will keep your home office cool
-
I’m upgrading my portable air conditioner and these are my top three options
I’ve found the best portable air conditioner deals from Whynter, BLACK + DECKER and more
-
New to AC? This portable air conditioner is the one you should buy
The De’Longhi Pinguino collection are the air conditioners I’d recommend this summer
-
THIS is where you should be putting your portable air conditioner
The best (and worst) positions to put your AC unit
-
How to clean your portable AC unit: a step-by-step guide
Don't worry, it's easier than it sounds!
-
EcoFlow Wave 2 review: portable pleasure at a premium price
Is the EcoFlow Wave 2 air conditioner and heater worth its premium price tag? Here's our review
-
7 mistakes everyone makes with portable air conditioners
Don’t make these howlers with your new portable air con
-
T3 Keeping Cool Month: your guide to coping in the heat this summer
Let’s cool things down with fans, cool boxes, swimming pools and air con