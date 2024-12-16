This extra-large double door air fryer might be the biggest model I’ve ever seen

QUICK SUMMARY Salter has launched its XL Air Fryer Oven, its biggest model to date. The new air fryer has French-inspired double doors, multiple cooking levels and a huge 15 litre capacity.

Salter has just launched its newest air fryer, and it might be the biggest model I’ve ever seen. The Salter XL Air Fryer Oven has a massive 15-litre capacity and marks the first time that Salter has tried a completely different air fryer design within its extensive collection.

The best air fryers have just been getting bigger and bigger over the years, with many models boasting huge capacities or offering accessories that divide up each basket for additional cooking space. The new Salter XL Air Fryer Oven has all of this and then some, but my favourite feature is its French-inspired double doors.

While most air fryers have drawers or baskets, the Salter XL Air Fryer Oven favours a more traditional oven design, with its cooking racks and drawer divider accessories. To open and close the Salter XL Air Fryer Oven, it has two double doors that come with dual-view windows, so you can check on your food’s progress without opening the doors.

Inside the 15-litre air fryer, you can cook in multiple levels by stacking two baskets on top of each other or insert the drawer divider to separate it into two 7.5-litre cooking spaces. The Salter XL Air Fryer Oven also has adjustable rack placements to help you cook on different levels for more even cooking.

(Image credit: Salter)

The Salter XL Air Fryer Oven comes with multiple cooking functions and presets, including air frying, roasting, baking, reheating and more. The digital LED touchscreen allows you to customise each preset, as well as time and temperature, plus it also comes with sync and match.

The sync and match setting is being introduced to more and more air fryers, and it makes cooking batch meals or huge dinners much easier. With the Salter XL Air Fryer Oven, you can choose different settings for each section of the air fryer and by selecting sync and match, all sections will finish cooking at the same time.

To expand its versatility, the Salter XL Air Fryer Oven comes with multiple accessories, including cooking racks and baskets, and a rotisserie bar with forks and tongs, so you can rotisserie an entire chicken inside. While it might have a chunky size, the accessories and capacity definitely outweigh that.

