This extra-large double door air fryer might be the biggest model I’ve ever seen

QUICK SUMMARY
Salter has launched its XL Air Fryer Oven, its biggest model to date.
The new air fryer has French-inspired double doors, multiple cooking levels and a huge 15 litre capacity.
Salter has just launched its newest air fryer, and it might be the biggest model I’ve ever seen. The Salter XL Air Fryer Oven has a massive 15-litre capacity and marks the first time that Salter has tried a completely different air fryer design within its extensive collection.
The best air fryers have just been getting bigger and bigger over the years, with many models boasting huge capacities or offering accessories that divide up each basket for additional cooking space. The new Salter XL Air Fryer Oven has all of this and then some, but my favourite feature is its French-inspired double doors.
While most air fryers have drawers or baskets, the Salter XL Air Fryer Oven favours a more traditional oven design, with its cooking racks and drawer divider accessories. To open and close the Salter XL Air Fryer Oven, it has two double doors that come with dual-view windows, so you can check on your food’s progress without opening the doors.
Inside the 15-litre air fryer, you can cook in multiple levels by stacking two baskets on top of each other or insert the drawer divider to separate it into two 7.5-litre cooking spaces. The Salter XL Air Fryer Oven also has adjustable rack placements to help you cook on different levels for more even cooking.
The Salter XL Air Fryer Oven comes with multiple cooking functions and presets, including air frying, roasting, baking, reheating and more. The digital LED touchscreen allows you to customise each preset, as well as time and temperature, plus it also comes with sync and match.
The sync and match setting is being introduced to more and more air fryers, and it makes cooking batch meals or huge dinners much easier. With the Salter XL Air Fryer Oven, you can choose different settings for each section of the air fryer and by selecting sync and match, all sections will finish cooking at the same time.
To expand its versatility, the Salter XL Air Fryer Oven comes with multiple accessories, including cooking racks and baskets, and a rotisserie bar with forks and tongs, so you can rotisserie an entire chicken inside. While it might have a chunky size, the accessories and capacity definitely outweigh that.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The Salter XL Air Fryer Oven is available for £129.99 at Salter.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
-
Ninja’s Pro air fryer is the cheapest its ever been in this Black Friday deal
Get 33% off the Ninja Air Fryer Pro in Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Is your air fryer spying on you?! New report states that it could be...
New research reveals the smart appliances in your home that could be spying on you
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Ninja’s portable air fryer lets you cook full meals from anywhere – but there’s a catch
Ninja launches its most portable air fryer yet and meal preppers will love it
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Forget ovens – this supersized air fryer has a 30-litre capacity and transparent double doors
Midea’s new air fryer oven can replace almost every appliance in your kitchen
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Salter Kuro Actifusion Blender review: portable smoothie heaven and leak-proof too
Enjoy delicious, blended drinks on-the-go with this affordable mini marvel that boasts leak-proof lids for good measure
By Rob Clymo Published
-
Salter’s new Kuro Actifusion Blender could give the Ninja Blast a run for its money
Salter takes on Ninja with its new Kuro Actifusion blender – and it’s super affordable
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer review: a clever stacked design that's ideal for smaller kitchens
A clever air fryer that packs its 9.5-litre capacity into a small footprint
By Alistair Charlton Published
-
7 tips to keep your air fryer working for longer
How to look after your air fryer and keep it in action for longer
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published