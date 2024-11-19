Philips’ new air fryer might be the easiest appliance to clean in your kitchen

QUICK SUMMARY
Philips has launched its first ever air fryer and steamer combo. The new Philips 5000 Series Air Fryer and Steamer has two asymmetric drawers and a steam clean function that allows for easier and more hygienic clean-up.
The Philips 5000 Series Air Fryer and Steamer is priced at £249.99.
Philips has just announced the launch of the Philips 5000 Series Air Fryer and Steamer. As the brands’ first ever air fryer and steamer combo, the new Philips 5000 Series Air Fryer and Steamer has 12 presets, asymmetrical drawers and a clever steam clean function for easy clean-up.
The best air fryers have taken over the kitchen indefinitely, and their designs and functions have progressed significantly, since the Philips Air Fryer became the first model to be mass-produced back in 2010. Years later, Philips is still developing air fryers, and its new air fryer and steamer might be the brand’s easiest-to-clean model yet.
As more and more air fryers are adopting a dual basket layout, the Philips 5000 Series Air Fryer and Steamer is no exception. What makes it stand out is that the two drawers are asymmetrical, a notable difference from other dual basket air fryers that tend to offer its two drawers in the same sizes.
Alternatively, the Philips 5000 Series Air Fryer and Steamer has one six-litre drawer and one three-litre drawer, which gives you a huge nine-litre capacity in total. The large drawer is best used for mains, and can fit a whole 1.2kg chicken inside, while the smaller drawer is designed for smaller meals, snacks or sides. The two baskets can also be synced together so your meals are cooked and come out at the same time.
With 12 presets to choose from, the Philips 5000 Series Air Fryer and Steamer has 19 cooking methods to play with, including air fry, steam, bake, roast, grill and more. It uses RapidAir Plus technology and a star-shaped interior design to circulate hot air and automatically create the right cooking environment for different foods. It also has a reheat setting to quickly warm up leftovers in place of your microwave.
Aside from its cooking performance, the Philips 5000 Series Air Fryer and Steamer also has a steam clean function to make it easier to clean. The baskets separate and collect excess fat during cooking, while the automatic steam clean setting removes build-up in the basket and around the heating tube. See how to clean an air fryer for tips on how to keep yours hygienic and tidy.
The Philips 5000 Series Air Fryer and Steamer is available for £249.99 at John Lewis and Currys.
