YouView vs Now TV

Can Sky's Now TV streaming box defeat YouView - the product backed by companies like the BBC, ITV and Channel 4? Let battle commence.

Sky has been a living-room giant for a number of years now, bringing us easy programme recording in Sky+, plently of on-demand content and a wide-array of HD channels. It's latest ingenious idea, a streaming box that costs less than a tenner, is out now, letting you stream movies and sports, along with BBC iPlayer and Channel 5 straight to your tellbybox.

But is shelling out a whole nine pounds and 99 pence for this glossy white box really a bargain? Or are you better off putting that towards a YouView system? We're about to help you find out.