Vodafone SIM only deals: get 6 months of unlimited data half price right now

There are plenty of reasons you may want to plump for a SIM only deal – hotspotting, changing phones regularly, a tablet, you get it – and Vodafone has come through with a pretty unmissable offer: 6 months half price on their unlimited data plans, meaning you could bag all you can eat data for £15 per month right now.

The deals on offer here are pretty phenomenal, giving you unlimited data and a choice over which kind of speeds you want. The most expensive option, which costs £15 per month for the first six, promises the fastest available speeds while the cheaper two – £13 or £11 per month – cap speeds at 10 Mbps and 2 Mbps respectively.

In our view, as data hungry smartphone users, going for the £15 option is the most sensible as having unlimited data and then a cap on that data could quickly become annoying. Still, though, if you browsing habits don't involve streaming high quality video, one of the slower plans could be ideal and will save you money over time.

Vodafone Unlimited Max | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 per month for six months, then £30 per month | Fastest available data speeds | 24 month contract | Available now

It does what it says on the tin: unlimited data at the fastest possible speeds, no questions asked, for £15 per month for six and then £30 per month for the rest. That's it, that's the deal. We highly recommend.View Deal

Vodafone Unlimited | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £13 per month for six months, then £26 per month | 10 Mbps speed limit | 24 month contract | Available now

Like the deal above, but for people who don't need the fastest possible speeds because their browsing doesn't involve that much media content. It's pretty simple, really, and you will save a decent amount over the two year period.View Deal

Vodafone Unlimited Lite | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £11 per month for six months, then £22 per month | 2 Mbps speed limit | 24 month contract | Available now

This is the plan for if you really don't care about streaming media content. While 2 Mbps might sound low, it's perfect for reading the news, browsing social media, and streaming music. If that sounds like you, go for this plan. View Deal

So, if you're in the market for a fresh new SIM Only plan, we think we might have found the ideal one with these three offers from Vodafone, all of which come with six whole months half price, and they'll still good value even after that expires.